Meat Processing Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to hit $18,817 million by 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type, Meat Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, “the meat processing equipment market was valued at $10,968 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,817 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. North America is one of the prominent consumers of meat processing equipment, accounting for more than 36.3% of the total market in 2017.

Meat is either consumed as a processed meat product or as a component of kitchen-style food preparations. Processed meat is a meat that is modified to improve its taste and shelf life. Processed meat products, although in some regions still in their infancy, are globally gaining ground in popularity and consumption volume. The demand for processed meat is expected to increase due to surge in consumer demand for food products with multifunctional nutrition benefits. Therefore, meat processing equipment are designed based on the specific end-use requirements. In addition, automated food processing equipment has experienced an increase in demand due to increasing focus on production efficiency and cost reduction.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2301

Factors that drive the growth of the global meat processing equipment market are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward use of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the food & beverage processing industry has influenced the meat processing equipment market to a large extent. In addition, growth in demand for meat and poultry processing and safety regulations in the processing industry are expected to fuel the demand for meat processing equipment in the near future. Moreover, the demand for processed meat is expected to rise in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, providing lucrative growth opportunities for the meat processing equipment market. However, increase in cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the global market in the near future.

In 2017, the cutting equipment segment accounted for major share in the global market. Cutting is often the first operation to be employed in meat processing to separate essential meat & fat portions of the carcass from the non-essential ones. Cutting is often carried out under vacuum conditions to reduce disintegration of the protein content, which allows greater volume of filling in sausages and patties. The cutting equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at highest CAGR in the global meat processing equipment market during the forecast period, as it is the most common processing equipment used in the food industry.

Pork is edible meat obtained from the domestic pig and is the most common type of meat consumed worldwide. It is highly prized in various Asian cuisines for its high-fat content and pleasant texture. Pork processing can be divided into three broad stages- slaughtering, cutting, and further processing. Cutting is a size reduction operation in which meat is separated from the carcass and cut into smaller portions. It may then be preserved, sold in portions, or sent for further processing. The processed pork segment accounted for the significant share in North America and Europe. The processed pork and processed beef segments cumulatively dominated the global market with more than three-fifths share, in terms of volume, in 2017, owing to increase in consumption of pork and beef in these regions as they are rich in vitamins, iron, phosphorus, and other minerals.

Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2301

Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment. The fresh processed meat segment accounted for the significant share in the global meat processing equipment market. The fresh processed meat and raw cooked meat segments cumulatively dominated the global market with 44.4% share, in 2017, owing to its applications such as sausages, burger patties, and kebabs.

Key Findings of the Meat Processing Equipment Market:

In terms of value, the processed pork segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

By type, the cutting segment in meat processing equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025.

North America is anticipated to maintain its lead position throughout 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value.

The fresh processed meat application is estimated to occupy one-fourth of the total market by 2025.

China is expected to occupy more than one-fourth of the total Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.3%, in terms of value.

In terms of value, North America and Europe collectively contributed around 66.7% of the market share in the global meat processing equipment market in 2018. The leading players in the meat processing equipment industry have focused on product launch and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a significant meat processing equipment market share. The key players profiled in the report include GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc., Marel, Heat and Control, Inc. Illinois Tool Works Inc., Manitowoc, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.