EU struggles for financial package – Poland and Hungary threaten with veto

Brussels (dpa) – The German Presidency of the Council of the EU has scheduled a vote on important decisions regarding the EU’s long-term budget and the billions in Corona aid for today (2.30 p.m.) despite threats of veto.

Hungary and Poland must openly show their colors to see if they really want to block the € 1.8 trillion financial package for the next seven years due to the rule of law which is also planned. In theory, this is possible because key decisions for the package require unanimity.

Hungary, in particular, had recently threatened to veto a draft regulation that would allow the reduction of EU funds in the event of certain rule of law violations. In the opinion of the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the regulation was designed in such a way as to contradict the agreements reached by the heads of state and government in July. You should also clear another hurdle in the decision-making process on Monday. However, the votes of Hungary and Poland are not necessary for this.

Poland also wants to block the EU’s long-term budget with a veto if the regulation remains unchanged. “If the EU wants to break the treaties, if the agreements that were reached at the summit of heads of government are not respected, Poland will not agree to the budget,” said the head of the government chancellery, Michal Dworczyk , from the RMF radio. FM. From the Polish point of view, the envisaged mechanism means “totally arbitrary decisions on the part of EU officials and politicians who take certain countries and give preference to others”.

Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro also called for a veto. This question decides whether Poland will remain a sovereign member of the EU or “will be subjected to political and institutionalized slavery”, Ziobro explains, according to the PAP agency.

If the resolutions of the financial package cannot be initiated, the dispute is likely to become a subject for the videoconference of heads of state and government on Thursday. The main objective is to coordinate the fight against the spread of the corona pandemic. EU states like Italy and Spain are particularly dependent on corona financial aid. If funds cannot flow due to the dispute, these countries face severe economic hardship.

Germany will hold the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of the year and will thus be able to set the agendas for many EU meetings. The federal government is also responsible for finding compromises on the different positions of the EU member states.