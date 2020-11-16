Huawei Lana program that allows you to test new phones and other branded products

While working on starting the first tests of its HarmonyOS, Huawei has also launched some smartphones in the world. The situation is expected to improve further, with the United States government announcing the sale of Qualcomm chips to the Chinese.

So, while preparing to return to the global spotlight, Huawei has launched a new test program in Europe. It’s “Try & Stay”. The novelty is to select three members of the community of Chinese enthusiasts to test the new Huawei products.

The program is already available in the Huawei Italia community, and the selection will be made according to the history of the members:

The lucky ones should receive Huawei products for daily testing. The intention is that this audience gives their opinion and publishes their opinion with photos, videos and tutorials. This should generate engagement from the Chinese manufacturer community.

Commenting on the matter, Isabella Lazzini, director of retail and marketing at Huawei, said:

Try & Stay is a special initiative for all technology and brand lovers. Not only because it gives members the opportunity to discover Huawei’s many innovations in exclusivity, but above all because it aims to create an increasingly large and inclusive community, thanks to the active participation of each member.

The first smartphone to be tested by the three selected Italians will be the Huawei P Smart 2021. Huawei also confirms that soon the public will receive the new devices in its ecosystem, ranging from the FreeBuds Pro wireless headphones to the Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.