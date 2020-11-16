📰 A star in the making

The NOEMA observatory at night;

© IRAM / D. Joubert / J.-P. KornmannIRAM 04191 + 1522 is a protostar in the Taurus Cloud, 500 light years from Earth. The brightness is very low. If we estimate the accretion rate (accretion in astrophysics, geology and meteorology denotes the increase through the entry of matter.) From its luminosity (luminosity denotes the characteristics of what emits or reflects light) electricity we come to the conclusion that it is does not accumulate enough mass (the term mass is used to denote two quantities tied to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and the other is the body’s contribution to …), a To become a star (A star is a celestial object that autonomously emits light, similar to a giant plasma ball like the sun, which is the star …), but that it becomes a brown dwarf (A brown dwarf is an object that is not massive is enough to be considered a star, but larger than a giant planet. There is agreement about the upper limit: a brown dwarf is not …). But IRAM 04191 has it always accumulated matter (matter is the substance of which every body is made, which has a tangible reality. Its three most common states are the solid, …) at the current rate?

To answer this question, the researchers measured the ice line around them (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) 31 species of birds, either belonging to the genus Accipiter, …) from IRAM 04191. This Line delimits the area around the star in which the temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that was measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life it is related. ..) is high enough to take the form of molecules To hold gas (A gas is a series of very weakly bound and almost independent atoms or molecules. In the gaseous state, matter has neither its own shape nor of a clean volume: a gas tends more to …) than to ice (ice is water in solid state.). The researchers measured the ice line of carbon monoxide (carbon is a chemical element of the crystal log family with the symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) And observed C18O, an isotopologue made from this molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms, which can exist in the free state and represent the smallest amount of matter with the properties …) directly. The CO ice line is also drawn by another molecule: diazenylium, N2H +, which is chemically destroyed by CO. Around IRAM 04191 the situation (in geography the situation is a spatial concept that allows or not the relative localization of a room in relation to its close surroundings. It inscribes a place in …) different (in mathematics) the difference is defined in algebraic number theory to measure the possible lack of duality of an application defined by the trace in the ring …): the ice line traced by the C18O has a radius much smaller than that traced by N2H +.

The researchers showed that the particular form of emission in IRAM 04191 can be explained if its luminosity has changed in the past (the past is primarily a time-bound concept: it consists of all the successive configurations of the world and is centered on one Time scale against the future …). According to their model, there was an outbreak of luminosity less than a few thousand years ago that made IRAM 04191 glow more than 150 times more than it does today.

This study, carried out thanks to the NOEMA observatory, shows that gas accretion in protostars is episodic. Assuming that these eruptions occur every 13,000 years, as the numerical models suggest, this means that IRAM 04191 reaches a terminal mass of about 20% of the Sun (The Sun (Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek)) the central star of the solar system. In the astronomical classification it is …) and becomes a star of low mass.

Maps of N2H + and C18O emissions observed with NOEMA. The solid circle shows the position of the current CO ice line, while the dotted circle shows the ice line as it was during the burst of light.

© Anderl, Maret et al. 2020



