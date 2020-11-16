Handball stars Duvnjak and Palmarsson for World Cup cancellation

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – Handball stars Domagoj Duvnjak of German record champions THW Kiel and Aron Palmarsson of Spanish club FC Barcelona have spoken in favor of canceling the World Cup in Egypt in January due to the global crown crisis.

“I think it’s too dangerous,” Croatian captain Duvnjak said in the “Kreis Ab” podcast. Iceland’s Palmarsson, who played under current national coach Alfred Gislason in Kiel from 2009 to 2015, spoke even more clearly. “We have to cancel that. I don’t understand that in this situation we have to fly there and should definitely play, ”said the 30-year-old.

Duvnjak and Palmarsson will meet their Champions League clubs on Thursday. The World Cup finals from January 13 to 30 will take place for the first time with 32 teams. The DHB squad will play their Group A matches against Uruguay, Cape Verde and Hungary in Giza.