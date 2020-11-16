EU and UK seek breakthrough in trade pact

The fight for a trade pact between Britain and the EU is dragging on again. The British negotiator warns that everything can still fail. Representatives from both sides meet again in Brussels.

Brussels (AP) – The European Union and Britain have been seeking a breakthrough for a post-Brexit trade pact since Monday in a final push.

Representatives of both sides met again in Brussels, as EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier announced on Twitter. There are only a few days left to reach an agreement, as an agreement is expected to be ratified before the end of the year.

Barnier wrote that the European side remains “determined, patient, respectful”. They want open but fair cooperation for the future. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told the Politico online portal: “We are ready for an ambitious deal and are turning each stone individually to see how we can do it.” The EU does not want an agreement at any cost, but: “We want an agreement, we are ready for an agreement”. Every remaining minute should be used for this.

British negotiator David Frost had already said on Sunday: “There has been progress in a positive direction in recent days”. There is now “for the most part a common text of the contract, although of course there is still no agreement on important points”.

A comprehensive free trade agreement is being negotiated to avoid tariffs and other trade barriers if Britain also leaves the customs union and the EU’s internal market at the end of the year. For months there has been a problem with the same points – including the rules for EU fishermen in UK waters and a level playing field.