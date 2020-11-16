Gmail gets update that lets you turn off smart personalization

Google seems increasingly determined to regain control over how user data is used by the business. Proof of this is a recent update sent to Gmail, which ends up encompassing Meet and Chat as well, which aims to enable smart personalization features to be disabled.

This type of functionality is intended to perform certain specific activities, such as automatically assigning emails to the categories “Main”, “Social” and “Promotions”, in addition to notes with summaries regarding specific purchases, such as airline tickets, package tracking and even optimized calendars with specific dates.

With this update, it will be possible to choose between letting Google perform this control via an algorithm, or deactivate this optimization and do everything manually. But it’s important to remember that this feature can be re-enabled at any time, if you’re not used to it.

Another option, as can be seen below, allows this new configuration to define which data from Gmail, Meet and Chat can be accessed by other applications, such as Assistant, Maps, Google Pay and Travel, which gives more use to services. made available by the company.

Anyone who chooses to do optimizations manually will run into some hurdles, as the programs will run in a more limited way than the current mode, as there are many options that could never be fully controlled by users, and the ads will run more randomly, not just showcase products of personal interest, as is happening now.

It is possible to activate this option through the settings menu of each app, but the process will be made easier in the early days by the above dialog, giving smarter management.