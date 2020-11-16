More than 1200 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands

They fled across the sea in open wooden boats. Last weekend alone, 1,275 more migrants arrived in the Canary Islands. About 17,000 people have reached the Atlantic Islands since January.

Most of the boats, most of which are driven only by an outboard motor, depart from Morocco and Mauritania or come from Senegal, 1,500 kilometers further south. Droughts, the corona pandemic, poverty and unemployment as well as violence like in Mali put people at risk of the deadly journey across the sea in the hope of a better life in Europe.

Most migrants are brought to the mole in the port town of Arguineguín in southwest Gran Canaria to be registered and for the corona test. There, sometimes, more than 2000 people crowd into tents and in the open air, they sleep on the ground. Hygiene conditions are precarious, the rules of corona distance are difficult to observe. Some immigrants have to live there for weeks. The judge responsible for migrants, Arcadio Díaz Tejera, criticized the fact that people were “piled up like cattle” on the quay.

From the pier, people are redistributed to emergency shelters and also to vacant tourist facilities, which are increasingly facing criticism in the tourism sector. The central government announced ten days ago that it would close the camp on the pier and open barracks for the new arrivals. So far, this has not happened.