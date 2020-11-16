International

Nokia 9.3 PureView may have postponed its release for processor change, rumor has it

rej November 16, 2020

However, a known leak profile involving Nokia is much more conservative. So instead of using Qualcomm’s latest processor, HMD Global might end up going with the Snapdragon 855 or its Plus variant.

Of course, the manufacturer has so far not officially commented on the speculation. Thus, it can be said that the only point of convergence between the rumors is that the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView has yet to be postponed.

In order not to leave a “loophole” in December, HMD Global should launch the Nokia 7.3 5G. The device is to come out of the box with a screen that has a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, and its processor is likely the Snapdragon 690. Finally, we’ll also have four rear cameras.

What do you think of the constant carryovers of Nokia 9.3 PureView? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

