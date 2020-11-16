“Conapastar”, Markl’s Girlfriend and Other Epic Moments from the New “Bicho”

During the first weekend since the implementation of the new state of emergency, Bruno Nogueira decided to come back with “Comment le Bicho Mexe?” – improvised talk show created spontaneously during the first confinement, in the spring, when the vast majority of Portuguese returned home and the comedian began to share his thoughts through a series of rights on Instagram, to which several guests were joined.

Over time the idea improved, the format gained a devoted following and began to have a title and even a generic song, thus making the project official. “How is Bicho Mexe doing?” culminated with a special Christmas edition – in May, when suspicion began – in which more than 170,000 people watched live as Bruno Nogueira and his company roamed the streets of Greater Lisbon towards the Coliseu dos Recreios, with several moments epic along the way.

Six months later, the “bug” is back with the new weekend containment. Bruno Nogueira was on the air Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. – and has already promised that next weekend he will return to Instagram at the same time, at least Friday and Saturday. He still wonders if it’s worth doing on Sunday. After? “Soon we will see, we will manage”, described the actor.

This marathon started as a spontaneous and natural project, so Bruno Nogueira, as he says, has no precise strategy. “I come here when I feel a little lost.” It’s a talk show that exists because of the pandemic, the existential doubts it arouses and also the humor that can be drawn from tragic (or simply more boring) events in our present.

What we already know, however, is that the Christmas Special Edition will be entitled to a documentary that will premiere on SIC’s new streaming platform, OPTO, on November 24, when the service launches. . Bruno Nogueira, hired by SIC this summer, is preparing a new program for the television channel, and took the opportunity to say on Instagram that he is late precisely because of Covid-19.

“You can’t do exactly what you think you want,” the comedian said. “We are trying to adapt my idea to what is possible in the time of Covid.”

If you haven’t been able to watch every hour in a row this weekend, or just want to remember some of the best moments from the past three days, check out this NiT guide. How did the animal move?

The main themes

The new confinement, over the weekend, caused by this second wave of Covid-19, is what led to the return of “Comment Bicho Mexe”. So that was the theme that was in the background on all of the shows, and Bruno Nogueira picked up on it at the start of the show on Friday. “I feel like crap, don’t I guys?”

The comedian said he was “a bit lost” considering everything that was going on, but quickly the topic moved to another of the important issues that have marked this weekend: Nuno Markl’s new girlfriend, better known as Paulo.

During the imprisonment in March, April and May, this was a constant theme in “How is Bicho Mexe doing?”: Nuno Markl was single and facing a period of isolation alone, and it was always a subject that gave a lot to play. Instagram broadcasts. After a few months, Markl found love – perhaps it was the big reveal of the weekend – but chose not to disclose the identity of his girlfriend.

So, affectionately, Bruno Nogueira asked him to refer to her as Paulo – and while we don’t know who he was, there’s been a lot of talk about Paulo over the past three days. Nuno Markl even said that on Sunday morning he was walking with “Paulo” in Belém, and several people called his girlfriend precisely “Paulo”. “I have the feeling that everyone sees this,” he said on Sunday evening, which was the day with the fewest viewers. Friday, the day of the return, was the strongest: there were about 115,000 people following.

Paulo remains anonymous, but has created an Instagram account – he already has over 18,000 followers and is worth following, taking into account all the potential content that can come from there.

Another issue that came up over the weekend, especially day one, was masturbation in the context of a couple – and how it is possible to think of someone who is not a couple at these times – there, and think about the different moral dilemmas. that this problem raises. Another of the regulars, Inês Aires Pereira, felt it was a problem affecting their relationship.

Already this Sunday, in the show which took the most serious tone, Bruno Nogueira reflected on the fact that he does not meet the expectations that others have of him. He spoke about how he doesn’t always have something funny or bright to say when asked, or like sometimes in an interview or conversation he doesn’t always say what he wants. Or that you can’t always match the way you think. “It takes people on the Internet to talk about interesting things for a long time,” Nuno Markl said. And we were also talking about sloops.

The guests

In addition to Nuno Markl and Inês Aires Pereira, the usual guests of “Comment le Bicho Mexe?” were present throughout the weekend. Albano Jerónimo appeared with an object that functioned as a mouth reamer – in one of his typically surrealist participations -; Nuno Lopes and Salvador Martinha helped Bruno Nogueira to think about various subjects; Bumba na Fofinha and Beatriz likes gave their take on the subject of masturbation.

Also present was Jéssica Athayde, along with João Manzarra, who was the protagonist of some of the highlights of this weekend’s broadcasts, as the presenter is on vacation on a boat off the coast of the Maldives. Ljubomir Stanisic also appeared and both planned and later reflected on the restoration demonstration which took place late in the morning and late this Saturday at Rossio in Lisbon.

João Quadros, Filipe Homem Fonseca, Joana Duarte (from Australia), Isabel Abreu, Romeu Runa and Bruno Nogueira’s mother were other people who appeared throughout “Comment le Bicho Mexe?” This weekend. As usual, Filipe Melo took care of closing each evening, to the sound of his piano.

The best moments

Among the best moments of this weekend in “How does Bicho Mexe?”, We must highlight the karaoke of Nuno Markl – his version of “Return to Innocence”, by Enigma, was particularly memorable, of all the covers that l has already done this year on Instagram.

The term “conapastar” – which is like someone saying “woman to stay” – has also become a trend online, with several fans of “How is Bicho Mexe doing?” to share drawings or thoughts on this concept born on Instagram. It looks like Filipe Melo is the next regular member of this talk show in need of finding love.

João Manzarra played in several of these special moments, because from the Maldives it was possible to create different “content”. The presenter dived from the ship to the sea in the middle of the night, and the captain of the ship recorded everything. “When I do a ticket, you can film me there”, it was more or less something like that that Manzarra asked his “captain, my captain”.

At the same time, he recorded his Israeli travel companions singing a typical Jewish song but with different lyrics, including the name Bruno Nogueira. And this Sunday, it was possible to watch the presenter swim with a surfboard on a sandbar in the middle of the ocean, and he even dipped his phone (inside a protective shell) into the sea, so that more than 50,000 Portuguese at home could feel in the waters of the Maldives.

Inês Aires Pereira’s relationship with her partner’s masturbation has also become a subject that promises to endure in the imagination of “How does Bicho Mexe”. In addition, we must point out that thousands of euros were collected every night for various associations – for Operation Red Nose, the Portuguese Red Cross and Street Animals.