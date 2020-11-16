2020 Expansion: Business Development Strategies by Industry Giants of Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Biological Wastewater Treatment Market–

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Biological wastewater treatment is an essential step to cleanse and purify domestic or industrial wastewater. It is the Secondary Treatment process because it is generally used to eradicate any remaining impurities after the primary treatment is done. The biological wastewater treatment process uses microorganisms such as bacteria, protozoa, fungi, algae, and nematodes to destroy wastewater pollutants. Based on the process, biological treatment of waste water methods are mainly divided into two types. They are:

Aerobic Treatment which needs oxygen1. Anaerobic Treatment which requires oxygen-free environment

Growth drivers of the biological wastewater treatment market

The increasing industrialization and government initiatives for preserving water are going to be the major growth drivers of the biological wastewater treatment market in the upcoming years. Many of the industries require water in huge amounts for day to day operations. With the help of biological wastewater treatment, industries can use the biodegradable water over and over again for operational needs. In addition, the demand for water has been increased owing to the rising population. Governments are taking several initiatives and introducing policies for cleaning the water and preserve it for future. Biological Wastewater Treatment is used mostly in every country as it is more effective and economical than any other chemical and mechanical processes.

Recent News/ Product Launches

According to a recent report, the major players of the biological wastewater treatment market include Calgon Carbon Corporation, 3M, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, Pentair plc, Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, and Xylem among others.

These market players are adopting several strategies including new technology, new product launches, current technology upgradation, and merger and acquisition to gain highest biological wastewater treatment market size. Here’s a few news vignettes:

According to recent news, a new wastewater treatment system has been developed by an interdisciplinary team headed by the University of Hong Kong (HKU). This novel system can not only eliminate the conventional impurities effectively, but can recover valuable resources such as phosphorus and organic materials such as carbon fibers and impulsive organic acids.

This novel system combines chemically enhanced primary sedimentation (CEPS) of sewage with acidogenic fermentation of sludge in tandem.

Another news reveals that the final stages of SA Water’s upgrade to the Murray Bridge wastewater network are ongoing including construction of a new wastewater treatment plant. The wastewater treatment plant at Brinkley which was began in October 2018 is a large part of the $52 million project.

Process testing has already begun and solar panels are being installed at the treatment plant site, and it is expected to start operations within a few months. Another interesting fact of the treatment plant is that it is a part of the wider local sewer system and it has the capacity of treating an extra two million liters of sewage in one day.

Mergers and Acquisition

Evoqua Water Technologies signed a decisive agreement to acquire privately held Environmental Treatment Systems Inc. An engineered solutions provider to the industrial wastewater market based in Acworth, Georgia, Environmental Treatment Systems’ industrial offerings serve the pulp and paper, food processing, chemical, beverage, poultry and meat processing, laundry, and textile industries.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited, a water treatment solutions company has announced recently that its Seven Seas Water business has completed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Aguas de Bayovar S.A.C. The cumulative purchase price for the acquisition was around $46 million.

Aquarius Technologies LLC, a newly launched company has purchased Aquarius Technologies Inc., by the president and CEO, Deborah LaVelle. The objective of the purchase was to meet the growing need for water and wastewater treatment solutions around the world. The new company will focus on the growth and development of its Multi-Stage Fixed Biofilm treatment system, while continuing sales of its diffused aeration systems, manufactured by the US.

