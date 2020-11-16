2020 Enlargement: How COVID-19 Impact turn the Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market

Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market & Industry Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The availability and usage of flame-retardantprotective wearare becomingmuch more common with every passing day due to the growingawareness and advancementinthe industry safety protocols. NFPA 70E, a standard of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)that declares safety protocols for employeesinvolved in electrical jobs, is a prime example. NFPA 70E has brought many changes in variousindustrialsectors and services where workersare exposed to electrical equipment. Severalworkplacesare surrounded with a variety of hazards, in such cases, wearing the right protective clothing is very important to safeguard oneself from threats such as fire or explosions.

Growing demand for flame-retardant protective wears

Flame-retardant clothingshave come a long way since their invention. In the initialdays of 1970, the chemical processing and petroleum refining factoriesbeganusingfire-retardant protective wear programs in order toavert injuries caused by fire.

Since then, flame-retardant protective wears have undergone several developments, researches, and their manufacturing methods have continued to advance which has eased the life of many workers working in dangerous work sites. Flame-retardant clothing are well-equipped in protecting a variety of threatslike arc flash, flash fire, and molten-metal splatter. These clothing possessexplosion prevention or self-extinguishing features that can help in preventinghazards such as burning and potentially offering lifesaving escape to workers when exposed to such threats.

Rising awareness about safety at work sites all over the world and application of government guidelinesfor maintaining safety of workers involved in hazards activitiesare acting as a major contributors for the growth of the flame-retardant protective wear industry. Furthermore, the use of protective clothing in chemical as well as pharmaceutical companies is boosting the demand for flame-retardant clothing. Also, a report by Research Dive States that the global flame-retardant protective wear market will grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2026.

Evolution in the flame-retardant protective wear industry

Flame-retardant protective manufactures have not only enhanced their quality of protection, but also enhanced the overall appearance and design of the clothing making it more fashionable and comfortable for employees. The days when these clothing only being available in a generic, one-color are long gone.Nowadays, these clothing are also available in vibrant colors like royal blue, orange, and red and even in timeless navy, khaki, and denim. The materials have also advancedowing to the contribution of companiessuchWestex,DuPont, and Milliken in manufacturingnovel materials that are light- weight, sweat wicking, and more comfortable. Moreover, a numerousvarieties of clothing styles are available from dress shirts, cargo pants, to outerwear, knit henleys, and denim jeans. Topcompanies such as Walls and Dickies have now brought in their well-known aesthetics to the flame-retardant protective wear industry.

Additionally, a flame-resistant (FR) work wearfirm, named Workrite Uniform Company, has extended its collection of Dickies flame retardantclottingby including two extra denim pant styles, a new plaid shirt, and a balaclava. Apart from Workrite Uniform Company, there are several other manufacturers playing a major role in the development of this industry. Some of these major companies include Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., Seyntex N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Marina Textil S.L., Lakeland Industries Inc.,Portwest Ltd., Bulwark FR, Fristads, National Safety Apparel, DEVA F-M, and others. These players are actively involved in activities such as new product developments, research in manufacturing technologies, merges & collaborations, and partnerships.

Future scope of the flame-retardant protective wear industry

Today, theflame-retardant protective wear industrialists are putting several effortsin enhancing thefabric quality, increasing worker compliance, pursuing higher standards, and creating safer environment for workers that workin hazardous workspaces.Whereas, technical developments in the product engineeringare likely tooffernoteworthy investment opportunities for the growth of flame-retardant clothing sector. Considering all these factors, it can be stated that flame-retardantprotective wear market is climbing the path of success and is sure to experience substantial growth in near future.

