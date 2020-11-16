End of the line ?! Samsung could kill Galaxy Note family in 2021, rumor has it

Samsung continues to work at a rapid pace to anticipate the launch of the Galaxy S21 family. It is rumored that the company’s intention is for high-end devices to hit the market to directly compete with new members of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Along with this, sources reported last week that the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be made official with S Pen support, which has always been requested by users. However, Max Weinbach revealed this weekend that Samsung can go much further.

For him, the South Korean manufacturer should present seven smartphones within its “main line” in 2021: Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 FE, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold FE. The most curious point is that three of them have to come out of the box with the S Pen holder.





Samsung November 13

Samsung November 13

In addition to the supposed main line not including the Galaxy Note 21 family, it’s worth noting that Samsung could start expanding the devices main accessory to other flagships. This essentially takes away the “exclusive” features of the Galaxy Note range.

Shortly after, the famous and well-known Ice Universe also said that so far there was no information on the development of the 2021 Galaxy Note line.

An unusual clue: there is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

Samsung is not commenting on the matter at this time. Thus, we stress that everything should be considered as a mere market rumor.

Do you think Samsung can kill the Galaxy Note line? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

see more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available on Zoom for R $ 5,849. To see the 4 other offers, click here.

(updated November 13, 2020, 7:26 p.m.)