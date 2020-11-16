Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2020: New Technology, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, Top Players, Types, Key Application, Forecast 2025

Artificial Intelligence Software Market (2020) Report provides an in-depth summary of Artificial Intelligence Software Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Artificial Intelligence Software Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Key Companies

– Baidu

– Google

– IBM

– Microsoft

– SAP

– Intel

– Salesforce

– Brighterion

– KITT.AI

– IFlyTek

– Megvii Technology

– Albert Technologies

– H2O.ai

– Brainasoft

– Yseop

– Ipsoft

– NanoRep(LogMeIn)

– Ada Support

– Astute Solutions

– IDEAL.com

– Wipro

Market by Type

– On-Premise

– Cloud-based

Market by Application

– Voice Processing

– Text Processing

– Image Processing

By Region

– Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

– Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

– North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

– Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

– South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This report presents the worldwide Artificial Intelligence Software Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Artificial Intelligence Software

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Artificial Intelligence Software

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Baidu

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Baidu Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Artificial Intelligence Software Business Operation of Baidu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Google

2.3 IBM

2.4 Microsoft

2.5 SAP

2.6 Intel

2.7 Salesforce

2.8 Brighterion

2.9 KITT.AI

2.10 IFlyTek

2.11 Megvii Technology

2.12 Albert Technologies

2.13 H2O.ai

2.14 Brainasoft

2.15 Yseop

2.16 Ipsoft

2.17 NanoRep(LogMeIn)

2.18 Ada Support

2.19 Astute Solutions

2.20 IDEAL.com

2.21 Wipro

And More…

