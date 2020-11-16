Afghan expelled allowed to return to Germany

Despite the prospect of a training contract and a good knowledge of German, 23-year-old Afghan Sardar Jafari was deported to his home country. Now he can come back.

Kabul (dpa) – He had the prospect of a training contract and speaks German. Nevertheless, the Afghan Sardar Jafari was kicked out from Munich to his home country in January 2019. Now the 23-year-old can return after a long struggle.

“It’s a good feeling that I can go back to my school and work again,” Jafari of the German news agency in Kabul said.

Deportations to Afghanistan are controversial. The conflict in the country is considered one of the deadliest in the world and many people in the country depend on humanitarian aid. Jafari had no roots in the capital Kabul and his parents are long dead. The city seemed strange to him. “You didn’t even give me my phone to call my lawyer. It was a difficult day, ”recalls the young man of his deportation from Munich.

Arrived in Kabul, Jafari had to start over. He took German lessons and worked in a humanitarian organization that takes care of street children. From the day of his deportation, friends and acquaintances campaigned for him to be allowed to return – after all, a training contract awaited him in Neu-Ulm. As his father once did, Jafari wants to become a baker.

But the process turned out to be difficult. His return has been approved, the visa must be issued in India. Since the fatal attack killing more than 100 people near the German embassy in Kabul in May 2017, the representation has stopped issuing visas. Travel restrictions due to the corona pandemic in New Delhi made the return journey even more difficult.

Even though some federal states say they only deport offenders or so-called threats, failed asylum seekers who were discreet are also being brought back from other areas – like Jafari. However, there has been no deportation flight to Afghanistan since March. Authorities had asked Germany to stop the flights due to the pandemic. A planned resumption of evictions on Monday was postponed shortly.

Jafari is now getting his new visa back in India. On Sunday, the young man flew to the South Asian country. He had already visited New Delhi in 2019 and handed in his documents. Now the long wait should be over. He wants to be back in Germany on Wednesday. After landing in Frankfurt am Main, he will return to Neu-Ulm