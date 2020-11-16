Oppo confirms announcement of expandable screen smartphone at Inno Day 2020

Oppo’s long-awaited innovation event, which takes place on Tuesday, November 17, is just a day away, and the Chinese company has just confirmed the announcement of a curious new product at its conference : a smartphone with an expandable screen.

In a Weibo post, the company’s official page revealed the teaser below and the description saying, “Big screen? Small screen? Infinite screen? In the future, your smartphone may be able to retract freely.”

The image confirms that Oppo will announce at tomorrow’s event a smartphone with a drop-down screen, which turns into a smartphone when the user wants it and into a small tablet if needed, similar to foldable smartphones, but with a large format change, obviously.

A few months ago, TCL was already showing a non-working prototype of a sliding-screen mobile phone and LG itself, as part of Project Explorer, confirmed in a teaser that it will soon present a smartphone in the same format.

There is still no big information on the Oppo project and not even whether the device is in fact due to be released to the public as the world’s first sliding-screen smartphone, but we won’t have to wait long for the release. revelation, since the official event is coming tomorrow.