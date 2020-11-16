Kaul, Krause & Co .: Aces Athletics in the Corona Crisis

Frankfurt (dpa) – Show runner Gesa Krause is training again in Kenya, world decathlon champion Niklas Kaul really wants to step up from January and javelin thrower Johannes Vetter is looking forward to Tokyo 2021.

The stars of German athletics experience the corona crisis from different angles. The hope of the Olympic Games unites everyone. The German press agency asked top athletes: How did you get out of the most unusual season of your career? What are your plans

THE LUCKY ONE: It was luck in misery for Niklas Kaul. The youngest decathlon world champion to date had to undergo elbow surgery nine months after his triumph in Doha / Qatar. Moving the Olympic Games from Tokyo to next year was therefore very convenient for the exceptional 22-year-old athlete. He had struggled with this since 2017, but assumed it was “just” the infamous “tennis arm”. Far from it: Doctors found that the internal ligament in the elbow was torn.

“After the Olympic Games were canceled, the time had come for the operation,” Kaul said. “I am very happy that the time window went like this. A year helps me more than it hurts me. “The ‘sportsman of the year’ really wants to get back to training at the start of January and head for Tokyo. ‘I haven’t reached the maximum yet,’ said the man from Mainz. , we can do better. “

THE SOVEREIGN: World long jump champion Malaika Mihambo has only competed from a short run in the summer and again achieved remarkable distances – up to 7.03 meters in Dessau. LG Kurpfalz’s “sportswoman of the year” had to put her plans to train in the United States with former superstar Carl Lewis on hold. But she quickly accepted the unusual conditions.

Mihambo also took advantage of the time for another social commitment: on July 1, the young woman of 26 years founded “Malaika’s Heart Jump” – an association which allows children and their families to practice athletics. She currently trains with national coach Uli Knapp, often with him in Saarbrücken or with her in Oftersheim. She doesn’t want to think about a possible cancellation of the Olympic Games in 2021: “I try not to get close to things that I cannot control and over which I have very little influence.”

MOTHER OF TWO: At the moment, Christina Schwanitz’s three-and-a-half-year-old twins are closed due to corona cases. She was able to train “super” for five weeks, now babysitting and strength training in the basement fitness room is the first thing to do. The 2015 World Cup shot put and 2019 World Cup third place have not appeared in competition this summer due to a herniated disc, but now have minimal restrictions.

As a Bundeswehr soldier, the 34-year-old feels (still) safe from the LV 90 Erzgebirge, but has lost his three sponsors. When will she be able to return to the ring? “I have now fired for February, March,” says Schwanitz for possible indoor competitions. Despite the uncertainty, Olympia remains his big goal. Ending a career is not a problem for her, even in difficult times – “because I always like to train and I am able to perform”.

MARATHON MEDICINE: Running and medicine have always been Arne Gabius’ passion and profession. But last but not least, the Corona year made the German marathon record holder think twice: the longtime athlete will be 40 in March 2021, Gabius wants to devote more time to family and advance his medical career. . In the fall, the race should be over. “I’m really looking forward to next year, but then that’s it, then it’s good, then it’s over – otherwise I can do my GP when I retire,” said Gabius, who is currently an assistant physician at the Ludwigsburg clinic which works in cardiology. Later, he wants to work as a family doctor.

In order to continue realizing his Olympic dream in the summer, he has to tackle the standard time again which he missed in early October in the continuous rain in London in the spring. His three sponsors – Nike, AOK Baden-Württemberg and hep (solar power plant company) – are loyal to him. “Of course I have losses. But that doesn’t threaten my existence, ”said the Stuttgart resident.

THE FIGHTER: After exhausting training camps, Gesa Krause quit surprisingly exhausted and beaten at the German Championships in Braunschweig. The European champion and double third in the World Cup over 3000 meters obstacle then interrupted her season: “For the first time, I admitted to myself that my body needs a break,” said the young woman from 28 years of the New Year’s Eve club in Trier.

Krause enjoyed it in his new home near Dillenburg – and vacationing in Mykonos, Santorini and Milos and with the scooter on the Amalfi Coast. “First of all, focus all of your energy on Tokyo and still don’t stop. I also want to lead the next Olympic cycle until the 2024 Games, ”she said in the“ Zeit ”interview. This is why the endurance specialist has visited high altitude training camp in Kenya for the 20th time in her career.

THE EXTRAORDINARY: During the Corona Crisis, Johannes Vetter was one of the few track athletes in the world who managed to push his performance limit higher. The 2017 world champion catapulted his lance to 97.76 meters in Chorzow, Poland, in early September, missing the 24-year-old world record set by Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic) by just 72 centimeters. “I’ve been through the season in great shape,” said the 27-year-old LG Offenburg, who recently suffered from injuries, explaining his great success.

The German record holder now hopes to be able to use his abilities in Tokyo: “The top priority is to stay healthy and attack Olympic gold. If the games can’t go ahead, Vetter fears the worst: “The entire Olympic sporting world would collapse with such a cancellation.” Perhaps he can also celebrate a big victory this year: after all, he was nominated for the “World Athlete of the Year” election.