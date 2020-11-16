Sylverster Stallone Joins Daniela Melchior in “The Suicide Squad” Cast

The “Rocky” actor comes as a surprise to fans, at a time when it was thought there wouldn’t be much more news.

Stallone has a new project.

The rumors started shortly after she shared an image on Instagram. Sylvester Stallone appeared alongside James Gunn, director of “The Suicide Squad”. Later, Stallone himself confirmed that he would indeed be entering the film.

The sequel to “Suicide Squad” had already been announced even before the release of the 2016 film. Since then, there have been a few changes of directors, up to Gunn, head of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, a team of superheroes. Marvel, took the lead on this project involving a team of guitars and DC Comics renegades, battling a greater evil. It should be noted that Stallone had previously worked with Gunn in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”.

Filming ended in February and the film is said to be in post-production already, so it was a surprise for fans to confirm Stallone’s entry. Stallone joins a cast that includes Portugal’s Daniela Melchior, who plays Ratcathcer II in her debut in a major Hollywood production.

“The Suicide Squad” will also feature the return of Margot Robbie and Viola Davis in their characters. Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi and Brazilian actress Alice Braga are the other new cast members for this sequel.