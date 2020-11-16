Likely no decision on stricter corona requirements for schools

Berlin (dpa) – During their video conference on how to tackle the corona pandemic on Monday, federal and state governments are unlikely to adopt stricter measures for schools.

According to an amended federal government proposal, states are due to present a proposal by next week on how to further reduce the risk of infection in schools. The modified model is available from the German press agency.

In the fight against the corona virus, the federal government again wants to significantly tighten contact restrictions. Among other things, fewer people from different households should be allowed to meet and private parties should be avoided entirely until Christmas.

In the article available to the German press agency, the reason is: “The course of the last few days gives hope that the exponentially high infection dynamic could be stopped, but a decrease in the number of new infections is not still predictable. Therefore, additional efforts to contain the infection are needed. “Another meeting is proposed a week later, on November 23.

The plans at a glance:

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: At the will of the federal government, staying in public should only be allowed with members of your own household and a maximum of two people from another household. “This is binding and violations of these contact restrictions will be sanctioned accordingly by regulatory authorities,” the newspaper said. Additional groups of people celebrating in public places, in apartments and in private establishments are “unacceptable given the serious situation in our country”.

PRIVATE MEETING: Despite the regulations already applicable in terms of protection against infections, infections would continue to occur “in the private environment and outside the public space,” said the newspaper. To reduce the risk, children and adolescents should be encouraged to meet only a loyal friend in their free time. Even private meetings with friends and acquaintances should generally only be limited to one permanent home. Private celebrations should first be avoided completely until Christmas. As of November 2, only members of your own household and another household can be in public, but no more than 10 people.

QUARANTINE: The federal government recommends that all people with cold symptoms, and especially those with a cough and runny nose, go straight home to quarantine. “They should stay there for five to seven days until the symptoms go away,” he says. Care must be taken to keep a distance from other members of the household and in particular from risk groups in the household. “Sick leave must first be granted by the family doctor without an attendance visit to the office”. In consultation with the doctor, it will also be clarified whether a corona test is necessary.

PROTECTION OF RISK GROUPS: According to the federal government’s desire to protect itself against the coronavirus, people at particularly high risk such as the elderly, the sick or those with previous illnesses should benefit from reduced-cost FFP2 masks from of December. In order to reduce the risk of infection, the federal government will, at its expense, provide this population group with 15 such masks for a small contribution. This gives one mask per winter week. In addition, it is advisable to visit only those particularly at risk if all family members have no symptoms and have not been in any risk situation for a week.

VACCINATION CENTERS: The Länder are required to keep their vaccination centers and structures available from 15 December so that they can be put into service at short notice. By the end of November, federal states are expected to notify the federal government of the number of vaccinations they plan to do per day.

INFECTION TRACKING: Since full contact tracing is often not possible, measures such as quarantine should be used in the event of an outbreak in a certain cluster such as a school or business, even without results positive test. “In terms of proportionality, isolating clusters of contacts or outbreaks is a milder way compared to restrictive measures,” he says.

HEALTH OFFICE: By the end of the year, the new digital infection recording tools will be used much more in the authorities. In addition, the Corona warning app needs to be continuously improved and offered with new functions.

EVALUATION OF MEASURES: This Monday’s meeting – two weeks after the November contact restrictions took effect – was originally intended for only an interim evaluation. How things will continue from December to Christmas will then be discussed in the coming week. The document mentions November 23 as the proposed date.

Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig urged federal and state governments to be patient. “It’s only been two weeks since the November protective measures went into effect. I am not thinking of other hasty closures or releases, ”the SPD politician told the Germany news channel (RND, Monday).

THE OPPOSITION:

The previous measures already go too far for the opposition in the Bundestag. The parliamentary director of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, told the “Welt”: “It is clear that the contact restrictions and hygiene rules must continue to apply. General closures, for example for hotels, restaurants or cultural events that have hygiene concepts, are disproportionate and also cause incomprehension of citizens. “

The leader of the AfD parliamentary group, Alice Weidel, also criticized the “Welt”: “The way in which fundamental rights are overridden here undermines the democratic constitutional state”. In contrast, Greens health politician Kordula Schulz-Asche called for an “interdisciplinary opinion on the pandemic” in the newspaper. This should “not only include epidemiologists and physicians, but also other experts such as social scientists, digitization experts, schools and communication.”

Merkel had already put citizens in the mood for difficult months on Saturday. “The winter ahead will demand a lot from all of us,” the Chancellor said in her video podcast. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), health authorities reported 10,824 new corona infections in Germany in one day. The 7-day incidence on Sunday was 143 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population. The federal government’s goal is to get closer to an incidence of 50. Only then is it possible again to trace the individual contacts of those infected.