Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones face bootloop bug in India

As it prepares to introduce new smartphones using its subsidiaries, Xiaomi now has to deal with a series of complaints from users in India. This is because social networks are full of videos showing cell phones randomly restarting.

According to the report of most users, the error affects Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones. Thus, whenever the error message appears on the screen, the smartphone simply restarts and the cycle continues until the device is completely discharged.

With the growing number of complaints on social media, the developers discovered that the bug was caused by an operator app. This is because Airtel Thanks conflicts with Xiaomi’s “Find My Device” settings.

Commenting on the issue, Harmeen Mehta, Airtel’s digital chief, confirmed that the operator’s app is the cause of the problem and urged users to install the latest version of the app. However, those who are already affected by the bug should be rescued by Xiaomi himself.

Therefore, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed in a note that it is already working on fixing the problem. However, the update will not be released until next week:

It has been brought to our attention that Mi and Redmi devices display an error that causes the device to restart unwantedly. It has been observed that some lines of code behave badly during an application update. As we work to resolve the issue with the app developer and release a permanent update early next week, we have put in place some temporary containment measures for the past 36 hours. This fix may require consumers to bring their devices to a service center. At Mi India, customer experience is the top priority and we regret any inconvenience caused to them.