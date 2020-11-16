P500 Portable SSD, Biostar offers up to 2 TB in USB 3.2 Gen 2

In the field of external SSDs, Biostar has just presented its portable SSD series P500. These devices are available in different capacities, use an RGB dress and use a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface.

As the name suggests, the P500 Portable SSD is an external flash storage device. It comes with an aluminum case that acts as a heat sink. It also offers protection from the vagaries of a nomadic life. Biostar embellished it with a few RGB accents.

The backlight has the originality of functioning without a special button. It is activated or stopped depending on the position of the SDD (45 degrees).

P500 Portable SSD, details.

The range includes three capacities with 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. The device uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface to use a maximum bandwidth of 10 Gbit / s while ensuring support for the NVMe protocol. However, the manufacturer does not disclose exact figures on flow rates. The SSD has dimensions of 115 x 42 x 12.5 mm with a weight of 100 grams.

The package includes a 45 cm USB-C cable and a 45 cm USB-C to USB-A cable.