P500 Portable SSD, Biostar offers up to 2 TB in USB 3.2 Gen 2

rej November 16, 2020

In the field of external SSDs, Biostar has just presented its portable SSD series P500. These devices are available in different capacities, use an RGB dress and use a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface.

As the name suggests, the P500 Portable SSD is an external flash storage device. It comes with an aluminum case that acts as a heat sink. It also offers protection from the vagaries of a nomadic life. Biostar embellished it with a few RGB accents.

The backlight has the originality of functioning without a special button. It is activated or stopped depending on the position of the SDD (45 degrees).

P500 Portable SSD, details.

Biostar P500 portable SSD

The range includes three capacities with 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. The device uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface to use a maximum bandwidth of 10 Gbit / s while ensuring support for the NVMe protocol. However, the manufacturer does not disclose exact figures on flow rates. The SSD has dimensions of 115 x 42 x 12.5 mm with a weight of 100 grams.

The package includes a 45 cm USB-C cable and a 45 cm USB-C to USB-A cable.

