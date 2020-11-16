Managing the health crisis as seen by Barbara Stiegler, philosopher and professor “on strike”

The philosopher and professor Barbara Stiegler, theorist of neoliberal thinking, author of the recent From Cape to Strikes, criticizes the government’s management of the health crisis and is concerned about the damaging consequences of dematerialisation. Interview with an advocate of critical thinking whose commitment crosses several topical questions, particularly in the strike she is leading in college.

While the health crisis appears to be lasting and the prospect of other disasters obscure the future, the neoliberal ban on adapting may have never been stronger and all possible alternatives have been obliterated. . This is to say whether Barbara Stiegler was a visionary by publishing her book on the genealogy of contemporary neoliberalism in 2019: “We must adapt” – On a new political imperative (Gallimard).

The philosopher specializing in Nietzsche, lecturer at the University of Bordeaux, where she is responsible for the master’s degree in Care, Ethics and Health, recently published Du cap aux grèves (Verdier), a vivid account of her involvement in the yellow vests, and then with the strikers against the pension reform. Now embroiled in a paradoxical strike consisting of visiting its students at an empty university, “while every effort is made to disappoint them,” she stands up against the government’s contradictory orders leading to the sacrifice of “” A whole generation ”.

We have been locked up again since October 30, with mandatory certification and mileage limit for travel. What do you think of this crisis management and the meteor shower of state interventions since March 2020?

Barbara Stiegler – This re-mastery is a huge admission of failure on the part of those who rule us. They had committed themselves not to use it anymore. The effect of surprise and denial of the first time can no longer be argued this time. While tens of billions have been spent on a hypothetical stimulus plan, following exactly the same logic as that of fiscal policies favorable to big business, nothing has been done to rearm the hospital system and develop a real public health strategy in light of this. virus. In addition, the Social Security Funding Act for 2021 continues the austerity logic for the hospital.

But can we really say that the government has done nothing? On the contrary, has he not been constantly managing this crisis since March?

You are right, the government has been very active because in fact it has continued to implement its program. While the health crisis met with sharp denial, he continued to destroy the hospital, remove beds, and continue to maltreat his staff and despise their demands. Beginning in May, managers everywhere took control of healthcare providers and the health sector, with its logic of bonuses and medals for the most deserving, seeded division. The disappointment was enormous and resulted in layoffs and massive burnouts, adding to the serious side effects of the first incarceration.

On June 16, in Paris, tear gas fogged on the Esplanade des Invalides, during the first demonstration by health care providers on the call of unions and collectives © Laure Boyer / Hans Lucas / AFP

With the incarceration, then the announcement of a permanent stop-and-go, the health of the French has seriously deteriorated, with countless mental health and chronic illness victims. During this time, nothing has been done to help people vulnerable to this virus, who have been left on their own, sometimes forced to go to work without protection, sometimes confined in cramped housing with healthy carriers, sometimes isolated and far from care. No wonder, then, that these patients are now coming to the emergency room themselves overwhelmed, creating a vicious cycle that we can’t see the end of.

“This imprisonment of an entire population leads to the gradual destruction of society by attacking all its vital organs at the same time”

So you fight incarceration?

The only form of prevention this power has – that of “blocking the virus’ circulation” by trapping the population and forcing them to live digital life on the screen – is both ineffective and destructive. Ineffective, as contaminants persist and the lack of a testing strategy proves to be as disastrous as the management of masks last spring. Destructive, as this imprisonment of an entire population leads to the gradual destruction of society by attacking all its vital organs at the same time: education, culture, research, political life, social and emotional exchanges, trade, the real economy and public health itself .

This article is for subscribers only

You still have 73% of this article to read