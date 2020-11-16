International

Samsung Launches New PC Monitors With Smart TV Features

rej November 16, 2020

Recognized for operating in the Smart TV market, Samsung is also very present in the PC monitor segment. This week, the South Korean giant presented a new proposal for the category. Here is the Samsung Smart Monitor.

Sold in two versions, the manufacturer’s new monitor is powered by the Tizen operating system, that is to say the same as that of the brand’s Smart TVs. Thus, in addition to the possibility for the user to use it on a PC, it will also be possible to follow films and series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

The Smart Monitor M5 has two options: 27 and 32 inches. Both have FHD resolution. The M7 has a unique 32-inch variant with 4K resolution. All feature a 16: 9 aspect ratio, a maximum brightness of 250 nits, a viewing angle of 178 °, HDR10 content playback, and two 10W speakers.

Just like Samsung smart TVs, the monitors also come with a remote control so that the user can enjoy their TV side. So we have shortcuts to streaming services and even the Bixby Assistant trigger button.

Samsung points out that Tizen allows you to edit documents in Office 365 without having to be connected to a PC. Additionally, Galaxy Note 20 users can enjoy DeX wirelessly.

Finally, the monitors are equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, USB Type-A, USB-C (M7), Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi and Apple AirPlay 2. For now, the new Samsung Smart Monitors are only sold. ‘in the United States, China and Canada. Check out the introductory prices:

27 inch M5 – $ 230 (~ $ 1,255) 32 inch M5 – $ 280 (~ $ 1,528) 32 inch M7 – $ 400 (~ $ 2,184)

What did you think of Samsung’s new monitors? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

