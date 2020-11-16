Steve Carell’s comedy series will have a new season

“Space Force”: Steve Carell’s comedy series to have a new season

The first episodes arrive on Netflix at the end of May. The production was inspired by a commentary from Donald Trump.

Netflix is ​​back in space. After the debut of “Space Force” at the end of May, it took a few months for the confirmation of the second season of the project created by Steve Carell. Filming is slated to begin next year, but there is still no date set for the return to the streaming service.

At the base of the project is a bizarre idea of ​​Donald Trump: to create a division of the armed forces facing space, a kind of Space Force. Thus was born “Space Force”, a comedy imagined by Carell and Greg Daniels, which brought together names like Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz or Noah Emmerich.

At the moment, it’s unclear which actors can take over the cast or what new names will be part of this season. According to “The Hollywood Reporter”, production will be moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver in an attempt to cut costs.

“Space Force” had ten episodes and was nominated for four Emmys this year.