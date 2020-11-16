Sharp Aquos Sense 4 Plus begins to be officially sold in Taiwan

Presented by the Japanese Sharp in September, along with three other devices, the Aquos Sense 4 Plus has officially confirmed its availability for the Taiwanese market, thus starting the sale even before the domestic market.

Already available for purchase there, the device arrives in a single version (which was already confirmed, by the way) at the suggested price of 8,990 New Taiwan Dollar, which in direct conversion at the current exchange rate, puts it at a value of R $ 1,720. , obviously, taxes, fees and transport costs are not taken into account in the account.

Recalling the device information a bit, we have that it has a look that bets on a 6.7 “Full HD + IGZO LCD + display with a pill-shaped hole to house dual 8MP front cameras and 2MP, which guarantees your users to perform the so-called portrait mode using the hardware as a base.

At the rear, it is possible to verify that it has a set of quad cameras housed above the device and centralized, being a main sensor of 48MP f / 1.8, an ultra-wide of 5MP f / 2.2 and two other 2MP f / 2.4 sensors for macro and depth. Close the assembly at the back the availability of an LED flash next to the frame and the fingerprint reader below.





Speaking in particular of the hardware, we shipped it with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and that space can also be supplemented with a microSD card and a 4120mAh battery with plug. in charge of fast charging.

As for the features that we can cite as the main ones, we have the fact that it offers stereo speakers, certified IP5 / 8 and IP6X (thus ensuring waterproofing and protection against dust) and a helmet holder 3, 5 mm.

Sharp Aquos Sense 4 Plus

Compare Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor: Octa-core up to 2.3 GHz GPU: Adreno 618 RAM and storage: 8/128 GB Screen: IGZO Full HD + 6.7 “LCD and 20: 9 aspect ratio Camera front: 8MP f / 2.0 + 2MP depth Rear camera: 48MP f / 1.8 + 5MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP f / 2.4 macro + 2MP f / 2.4 depth Battery: 4,120mAh Operating system: Android 10 Dimensions and weight: 166 x 78 x 8.8 mm and 198g The Sharp Aquos Sense 4 Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores, to be notified upon arrival.