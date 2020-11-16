Premier Johnson at Corona Isolation

14-day corona quarantine for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He had met last Thursday a group of parliamentarians from his party, including an infected person. Now the British warning app Corona is sending him into isolation.

London (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back in corona quarantine. But he feels “in shape like a butcher’s dog,” Johnson said Monday in a self-recorded video posted on Twitter.

The expression is a common expression in English and synonymous with “fit as a sneaker”. He will obey all the rules and work in Downing Street, Johnson said. “I feel good.”.

The good news is that the UK Corona alert app is working, the bad news is that it has received a request to self-isolate for 14 days, the Prime Minister said. The app is heavily criticized in the UK for its flaws.

The isolation comes just in the week with the likely decisive talks on the Brexit trade pact. Moreover, a power struggle in Downing Street had sparked a scandal in recent days that could lead to a realignment. Controversial political adviser Dominic Cummings, who has had a huge impact on Johnson, is no longer in power, but is said to only complete a few projects by the end of the year. In addition, Johnson’s chief communications officer Lee Cain has resigned.

Johnson met with a group of MPs from his Conservative Party for 35 minutes last Thursday. Among them was MP Lee Anderson, who later exhibited symptoms of Covid-19 and confirmed it on Facebook. In one photo, the pair can be seen without a mask during Thursday’s meeting. British media doubted having kept the two-meter safety distance.

In March, Johnson was one of the first heads of government in the world to contract the corona virus and first worked in Downing Street. Later, however, his condition worsened considerably. The 56-year-old even fought for his life in the intensive care unit sometimes in April. Experts do not rule out possible re-infections with the corona virus.