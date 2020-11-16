Samsung Breaks New Record, Expands Leadership in Korean Cell Phone Market

Unlike markets like Brazil and India, Samsung is focused on launching high-end devices to achieve good sales figures in South Korea. Indeed, the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G were responsible for the brand’s good growth in the country.

However, Samsung also knows that the launch of the iPhone 12 family is a huge threat. Therefore, market sources indicate that the company may anticipate the presentation of the new members of the Galaxy S21 family.

As there is a considerable delay in the delivery of the new iPhone 12, Samsung wants to launch the Galaxy S21 in January to compete with Apple. In addition, the company is also willing to expand its offering so as not to lose market at home. So, there is a good chance that new devices will come out of the box with wireless headphones.

Samsung has not commented on the numbers so far. Even so, it is undeniable that the company is going through a good phase all over the world.