Kiraly: “Euphoria will shake Hungary” |

November 16, 2020

Berlin (AP) – Long-time Hertha BSC goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly trusts the Hungarian national soccer team to do something in the European Championship final with world champions France, Champions of ‘Europe Portugal and the former world champions Germany.

“There are of course dominant opponents. But each match lasts 90 minutes, and you can create surprises against such well-known teams, ”Kiraly said in an interview with the“ kicker ”.

The 44-year-old, who only ended his own career in the summer of last year, recalled the 2016 European Championship, when Hungary took first place in the group with Portugal , Austria and Iceland. Now he is also betting on the home advantage in two matches, “and the euphoria will shake Hungary”. Kiraly hopes that “Corona will be finished by then, and with the support of the public a lot can happen.”

The Hungarians recently qualified for EM next year with a 2-1 win over Iceland in the qualifiers.

