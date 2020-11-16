iPhone 12: Foxconn, Pegatron, and other suppliers expand production outside of China

The trade war between China and the United States has completely changed Apple’s supply chain. Initially, many thought it would be temporary, since the two powers might “understand each other” in the future.

However, it looks like the change is here to stay. Indeed, Foxconn, Pegatron and other major Apple suppliers are further expanding the globalization of production of new smartphones in the iPhone 12 range.

According to behind-the-scenes information, Foxconn has already opened new factories in Vietnam. However, the company itself acknowledges that production of the devices in the country is not expected to start until 2021 or 2022. Indeed, there is still a need for small adjustments in operations.

Besides Vietnam, Foxconn is also willing to expand the number of factories in India. However, the business still depends on the “goodwill” of the Indian government, with the country’s political and economic environment being an important factor.

The company’s globalization plans also include the opening of the plant in Wisconsin, United States. This production line is operating on an experimental basis to meet only local demand.

Pegatron, on the other hand, is investing heavily in Indonesia to complete a factory that started up in 2019. The company’s plans are still for a new unit in Vietnam and India. Thus, it can avoid possible problems with the United States and other countries in future trade wars.

(updated November 14, 2020, 1:48 p.m.)