iGame DDR4-4000 CL14, ColorFul prepares “special” memory of the Ryzen 5000 series

ColorFul iGame DDR4-4000 CL14 memory

Author: Pascal P. In Mémoires 16/11/2020

ColorFul has a new line of iGame DDR4 memory in its boxes. It is intended for AMD Ryzen 5000 series platforms.

These DDR4 modules were specially developed for the requirements of the latest generation of Ryzen processors from AMD, the Ryzen 5000 series. We find white printed circuit board strips that highlight black memory chips (Samsung’s B-chips). There is no cooling aid. It is clear that no heat sink is involved.

ColorFul DDR4 iGame

The mechanics can turbine at 4000 MHz under C14 times (14-14-14-35). This calibration is intended to reduce the latency of the system or improve the respondent’s performance and more generally.

Currently, the indiscretions surrounding this novelty do not give the exact name or the date of marketing. We do not have any information about pricing.

DDR4 RAM 2020-11-16