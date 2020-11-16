OnePlus 9 Pro is assumed to go through Geekbench with Snapdragon 875

With the formal presentation of the OnePlus 8T which took place in October, attention is starting to shift to the first rumors and leaks that arise related to the brand’s next generation of handsets, traditionally presented at the start of the year.

In connection with the OnePlus 9, we have already seen here that a recent leak has allowed us to know a little more about what could be the visual identity of the new device, the suspicion that it could be anticipated to make Galaxy S21 life more difficult and now the OnePlus 9 Pro passage through the Geekbench test application.

Identified on the base as LuBan LE2117 (which is the supposed codename of the device), the device had exhibited in the test performed on the Geekbench 5 which is expected to bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 on board (which was expected) and bring at least one version with 8 GB RAM.

Not least, the device will already arrive with Android 11 on board, which is expected given that OnePlus is one of the most agile manufacturers to offer the latest version of the operating system signed by Google, which is why even placed it among those who would make it available. faster the version in question.

Another point that can be seen in the test is that the new Snapdragon 875 will likely have a base clock of 1.80 GHz, which matches recent leaks that point to an octa-core chipset that would bring 4 Cortex-A55s out of 1 , 80 GHz, 3 Cortex-A78 at 2.42 GHz and another Cortex-X1 at 2.84 GHz.

As for the results obtained, we have found that he managed to get 1122 points in single-core and 2733 in multi-core, which can still change considering that the development work can still implement performance improvements.