Black Shark’s next phone could outperform iPhone 12 Pro, executive says

Black Shark, Xiaomi’s sub-brand focused on gaming smartphones, is apparently gearing up for a powerful launch for the coming weeks.

Still in development, the successor to the Black Shark 3 was recently mentioned in a Weibo post from executive Luo Yuzhou, who suggested that, even at an experimental stage, the laptop brings a feature that may surpass the iPhone 12 Pro. .

He did not specify what such a feature would be, but the advice is that it is something that is present in the iPhone 12 Pro, but that will arrive in this Chinese device with supposedly more advanced technology.

Above we can read something like:

Hello. Yesterday I had dinner with the team and noticed that the Black Shark has a feature which in its experimental state has managed to outperform the iPhone 12 Pro. Explore endlessly.

Amid careful mysteries, some fans of the brand began to speculate that the executive might have been talking about loading speed, with some assumptions also related to screen refresh rate or weight of the screen. ‘apparatus.

In terms of comparison, the Black Shark 3S, announced in July as part of a Black Shark-Tencent partnership, featured specifications that included 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon chip. 865.

On the battery side, the latest launch offers a 4,720 mAh module with 65-watt fast charging, as well as the on-boarding of a quadruple set of cameras on the back and a 20 MP sensor for selfies.

