Schwarz on the Moscow change: “The right step for me”

Berlin (dpa) – His move to Russia is not a step backwards for former Mainz Bundesliga coach Sandro Schwarz. “No,” the former professional footballer told the “kicker”.

On the contrary, no experience abroad should be underestimated “because it is a personal development”, said the 42-year-old, who has coached Dynamo Moscow since mid-October and recently won three wins in three matches. with his new team. Dynamo Moscow is currently fourth.

Born in Mainz, he played for FSV from 1997 to 2004 before being head coach of the Bundesliga club for almost two and a half years from 2017. There was a leave of absence twelve months ago. “Before, I was almost always in the Rhine-Main region. I wanted to go out and broaden my spectrum. For me, this is the right step. I didn’t want to limit myself to one league, one language or certain clubs, ”said the father of the family.

Schwarz thinks the coaches were more likely to prove themselves earlier. “As a coach you had several gunshot wounds. And you weren’t ranked anytime soon. The work was assessed in terms of content. Also in the media. “