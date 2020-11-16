FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Phosphatidylserine Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

FMI has compiled a study on Phosphatidylserine Supplement, which offers an analysis and forecast of the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market, in its publication titled, ‘Phosphatidylserine Supplement Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028’. This report on the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of Phosphatidylserine Supplement over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market. The report on the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market also covers analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Phosphatidylserine Supplement is a phospholipid, naturally present in small amounts in meat, soybean, milk, eggs, fish, and certain legumes. In the human body, Phosphatidylserine Supplement is present as an endogenous constituent in the brain. It is a fatty substance that covers and protects the neural tissues and carries messages, and is required for the functioning of several intracellular signaling proteins. Phosphatidylserine Supplement is an important chemical entity in the human body, and plays a vital role in memory functions. Structurally, Phosphatidylserine Supplement is an amino acid that consists of glycerophosphate skeleton conjugated with two fatty acids and L-serine via a phosphodiester linkage.

In the market, Phosphatidylserine Supplement is available in the form of a yellow powder and a brown liquid, predominantly manufactured from soy lecithin enriched in phosphatidylcholine. Phosphatidylcholine in lecithin is enzymatically converted into Phosphatidylserine Supplement using phospholipase D. Phosphatidylserine Supplement is used majorly in dietary supplements, medical foods and functional foods, and to some extent also in cosmetic products. It is used in various products such as imitation milk, breakfast cereals, granola, protein bars, yoghurt, processed fruits, and fruit juices. Dietary supplements consisting of Phosphatidylserine Supplement mainly target the elderly population due to their memory and cognitive improving capacity.

This report on the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of Phosphatidylserine Supplement, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global Phosphatidylserine Supplement market, covering detailed information based on form, end use, grade, nature, and source. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market report include Chemi Nutra LLC., Lonza, Enzymotec Ltd, Lipogen Products Ltd., Doosan Corporation, Novastell, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Bontac Bio-engineering (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., ECA Healthcare Inc., Lipoid GmbH, etc. Other small- and medium-sized international and domestic players in the Phosphatidylserine Supplement manufacturing were also analyzed.

For estimation of the market size of Phosphatidylserine Supplement, production of precursors such as soy lecithin and sunflower lecithin in various regions/countries was taken into account, along with the conversion/yield of Phosphatidylserine Supplement from these sources. Production quantity and trade of Phosphatidylserine Supplement were considered to estimate the overall consumption of Phosphatidylserine Supplement in key countries and regions. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, the consumption of Phosphatidylserine Supplement by various end-use industries was taken into consideration. Regional production as well as the consumption of Phosphatidylserine Supplement was considered for market sizing. This was cross-validated with the market share of Phosphatidylserine Supplement within the overall phospholipid market. The prices of Phosphatidylserine Supplement have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for Phosphatidylserine Supplement.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the Phosphatidylserine Supplement market.

Global Phosphatidylserine Supplement Market: Segmentation

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Plant Source Soybean Sunflower Others (Cabbage etc.)

Animal-derived

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

