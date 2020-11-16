Christmas could be a ‘kick-starter’ for Corona

The holidays have traditionally been a boost for the spread of the flu. People travel all over Germany, meet their family and old friends. Infectious disease specialist Bernd Salzberger fears the same applies to the corona virus.

Berlin (AP) – Infectious disease specialist Bernd Salzberger warns Christmas meetings could intensify the spread of the corona virus.

The last few years had shown that the holidays were a boost for the spread of the flu, said the doctor at Regensburg University Hospital of the Funke media group.

“People travel all over Germany, mingle everywhere, you meet your old classmates at the pub. If we are unlucky it could be similar with Corona. He stressed that there would be “no normal life” in December. “It cannot be and it would not be reasonable.”

With a view to advancing in vaccine development, Salzberger expressed confidence at the same time: “It will be better. Now there is a vaccination, this is the big step forward. “The data is extremely good.” Of course, we don’t yet know how good the vaccination is in all age groups. It is too early for that, as the results are preliminary. But one thing needs to be said. very clearly: these results show us that we can prevent this infection by vaccination. “

German company Biontech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer were the first Western manufacturers to present promising data from their clinical trials last Monday. As a result, your vaccine offers more than 90% protection against Covid-19. The companies would like to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for the vaccine this month.