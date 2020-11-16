🔎 Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

introduction

The cathedral is at the end of the Île de la Cité (The city (Latin civitas)) is a word that in ancient times, before the founding of the states, denoted a group of free sedentary men (who may be …) view (The view is the sense that allows to observe and analyze the environment through the reception and interpretation of rays of light.) From the top and roofs of Notre-Dame, taken from the top of the tower south (The south is a cardinal point opposite the North) towards east Notre-Dame de Paris – view from the Montparnasse Tower (The Maine-Montparnasse Tower, better known as the Montparnasse Tower, is a skyscraper built in the southwest of Paris by the architects Roger Saubot, Eugène Beaudouin, Urbain Cassan and …)

Notre-Dame de Paris, sometimes simply Notre-Dame, is the cathedral of the Catholic Archdiocese of Paris.

Notre-Dame de Paris is not the largest of the French cathedrals (This page lists the cathedrals located in France in alphabetical order by city name), but it is arguably one of the most notable Gothic architecture produced in France and in Europe (Europe is a land region that can be viewed as an independent continent, but also as …). When it was completed, it was the largest cathedral in the west. This masterpiece, one of the most famous symbols of the capital (A capital (from the Latin caput, capitis, tête) is a city in which the powers sit, or a city that takes precedence in a … French, is located at the east end of the Île de la Cité, historical center (the historical center is the oldest urban space in a parish.) The city, everything (all inclusive as a set of what exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) in near the banks of the Seine, in the fourth arrondissement of Paris. Its west facade dominates the Parvis (A Parvis is the open space in front of the west portal of a church. The term comes from “Paradise”, because when you climbed the steps of a church, you approached heaven.) Notre-Dame – Platz Jean- Paul II

Since the construction work on the site of the ancient pagan temples took many decades (two centuries), the style is not entirely uniform. It thus has the characteristics of the primitive Gothic (sexpartite vaults of the nave) and the radiant Gothic: one particularly notices the boldness of the buttresses of the choir. The west facade is a masterpiece of architectural balance.

After the revolutionary turmoil, the cathedral underwent an important and sometimes controversial restoration from 1844 to 1864, led by the architect Viollet-le-Duc, which incorporated elements and motifs into the monument that the monument left in the Middle Ages had never had.

The two rosettes that adorn each of the arms of the transept (the transept is a transept that cuts at right angles to the main nave of a church and gives it the symbolic shape of a cross) are among the largest in Europe. and each measures 13 meters in diameter (in a circle or a sphere the diameter is a line segment that runs through the center and is delimited by the points of the circle or the sphere. The diameter is also the length of this segment ….) .

A bronze plaque (bronze is the generic name for copper and tin alloys. The term brass also refers to bronze, but is more like …) embedded in the bottom of your square serves as the zero point (graphic) (graphic) The Number zero (from the Italian zero, derived from the Arabic sifr, first transcribed Zefiro in Italian) is a symbol for one …) of all road distances calculated from Paris. On the other hand, the cathedral represents for the IGN an NTF point of order 5, with its arrow being a geodetic point (The geodetic point is a point in each city in France from which all distances to the other cities are calculated. Cities.), that is, we know exactly its geographical coordinates (600 985.75 m, 128 058.65 m) in Lambert I and its altitude (The altitude is the vertical altitude) This is one of the geographical and biogeographical components that define the … ), 126.7 m in NGF – IGN69, explained.

This site is served by the Cité and Saint-Michel metro stations.