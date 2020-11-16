EU fights for financial package – votes despite threats of veto

When it comes to big bucks, unanimous decisions are needed in the EU. This could once again become a problem with serious consequences – in the midst of the Corona crisis.

Brussels (dpa) – The German Presidency of the Council of the EU has scheduled a vote on important decisions regarding the EU’s long-term budget and the billions in Corona aid for today (2.30 p.m.) despite threats of veto.

Hungary and Poland must openly show their colors to see if they really want to block the € 1.8 trillion financial package for the next seven years due to the rule of law which is also planned. In theory, this is possible because key decisions for the package require unanimity.

Hungary, in particular, had recently threatened to veto a draft regulation that would allow the reduction of EU funds in the event of certain rule of law violations. In the opinion of the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the regulation was designed in such a way as to contradict the agreements reached by the heads of state and government in July. You should also clear another hurdle in the decision-making process on Monday. However, the votes of Hungary and Poland are not necessary for this.

If the resolutions of the financial package cannot be initiated, the dispute is likely to become a subject for the videoconference of heads of state and government on Thursday. The main objective is to coordinate the fight against the spread of the corona pandemic. EU states like Italy and Spain are particularly dependent on corona financial aid. If funds cannot flow due to the dispute, these countries face severe economic hardship.

Germany will hold the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of the year and will thus be able to set the agendas for many EU meetings. The federal government is also responsible for finding compromises on the different positions of the EU member states.