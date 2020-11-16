an iodine-powered satellite

Coming from a joint laboratory between CNRS and Ecole Polytechnique, ThrustMe developed the first electric motor for small satellites that uses iodine. While the prototype was just being put into orbit, ThrustMe’s founder and CEO Ane Aanesland explains the issues to us.

Ane Aanesland and Dmytro Rafalskyi, the two founders of ThrustMe, with two models of propulsion systems that they developed and marketed. © Frédérique PLAS / THRUSTME / CNRS photo library

The satellite using your technologies was just launched into space at 4:20 a.m. (French time) from Taiyuan, China. How do you feel?

Ane Aanesland: I am very happy and very proud and impressed with the work of my team! It is the culmination of many years of work. I founded ThrustMe 2017 with Dmytro Rafalskyi, but these results are the fruit from work on Laboratory for plasma physics since 2009. Research in addition, very fundamental on the properties of iodine, which is therefore converted into an innovative application.

Successful launch of this satellite in the complicated time we know has been a real challenge as we worked with SpaceTy, one of the major commercial aerospace companies in China, for this launch. We had to develop, test and deliver our motor during the period when travel was restricted. The instructions for motor integration in the satellite that we normally transmit by going there. We even invented a new system of explanatory videos. Fortunately, we have a dedicated and talented team consisting of about twenty people of 16 different nationalities! This is because we are about to the situation with this new technology to change of the space propulsion system electrically with iodine.

Why should a satellite run on iodine?

AA: ThrustMe develops various motors for small satellites. These small satellites are often used in a constellation, that is, in a group of satellites coordinated with it in synchronized orbits, creating a greater coverage of the globe. This is useful for various tasks such as the precise monitoring of agricultural crops or the provision of Internet access broadband. Like all satellites that are launched at the same time must then join its own orbit, propulsion on board becomes a key element in space.

To be on board such satellites, our engines have to be small and inexpensive, economical and environmentally friendly. But they also have to be very efficient to ensure the initial deployment of the constellation, changes in flight paths, the avoidance of possible space debris or other satellites and of course the end of life.

Iodine has several advantages in achieving these goals. In contrast to the usual xenon, it is stored in solid form, which is not only rare and therefore expensive but also require high pressure tanks, complex and delicate. This makes the propulsion system safer and facilitates the integration into a satellite and the associated tests. Iodine is denser and easier to store, and allows for smaller systems. It's inexpensive too. Iodine will thus be able to meet the growing demand due to the development of satellite constellations. That is why the field is growing rapidly. NASA is also working on this promising technology, but has encountered technical difficulties that are relevant to the Wait, only we managed to overtake.

Part of the ThrustMe team with the NPT30 propulsion system ready to be shipped to China. © ThrustMe

Why did you choose the Chinese SpaceTy to launch this first iodine satellite?

AA: The market for space propulsion is now 40% in China, followed by the US and in a smaller proportion of Europe. It is therefore important that we are present in all these countries. We are working with the US on other systems. In September we signed our first contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), exactly for the development of engines with solid iodine, and have been strongly supported by the French agency Center National d'Études Spatiales (CNES). SpaceTy is our first collaboration with a Chinese trading company. In particular, it develops and operates demonstration satellites and technology.

We already worked with them last year to test important technologies for the storage and use of iodine on their Xiaoxiang 1 (08) satellite using our gas engine cold. This time we will conduct full tests of the electric propulsion system for several months, including orbital maneuvers. A real demonstration in orbit is an important step in marketing our engine. In addition, SpaceTy now has and some of our engines have already been ordered for their next constellation. "Radar with synthetic aperture", with which 2D and 3D radar reconstructions of landscapes and cities are created.

