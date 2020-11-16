Biontech boss expects a return to normal at the end of 2021

The Mainz-based pharmaceutical company actually wants to revolutionize the fight against cancer. But then comes the corona crisis. And Biontech is focused on fighting the pandemic. Chief Ugur Sahin expects a return to normal by the end of 2021.

London (dpa) – Biontech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin does not expect a return to normal life until winter 2021 in the Corona crisis.

“Absolutely essential” to achieving this goal is a high coronavirus vaccination rate by the fall, Sahin said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. “I am convinced it will happen.” In view of the current cold season, he added: “This winter will be hard”.

For now, the vaccine will not have a major impact on the number of infections. If all continues to go well, the vaccine will be issued from “the end of this year, the beginning of next year”. A medium-term goal is to have more than 300 million cans available worldwide by April. This could have an initial effect on the number of infections.

German company Biontech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer were the first Western manufacturers to present promising data from their clinical trials last Monday. As a result, your vaccine offers more than 90% protection against Covid-19. The companies would like to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for the vaccine this month.

On Wednesday, the European Commission officially approved a framework agreement with the companies Biontech and Pfizer for up to 300 million doses of vaccine. Similar contracts are already in place with vaccine developers Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca and Sanofi-GSK for a total of 800 million doses. Two more companies are in talks, said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. None of the manufacturers have yet approved a vaccine against the coronavirus.