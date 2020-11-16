Does puberty last up to 24 years? In recent years the hypothesis has found its way into popular culture.

Adolescence is a stage in the development of the body and brain (The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many bodily functions, including …) During this time children gradually become physical, hormonal and social grown up. According to the Canadian Pediatric Society (Pediatrics is a specialized branch of medicine that studies the child’s normal psychomotor and physiological development and associated pathology (diseases …) “Adolescence begins with the onset of puberty (Puberty is a Stage of human development that marks the transition from childhood to adolescence (fertility). It is particularly signaled by rapid growth due to … ends when the identity and behavior of an adult are accepted. ”Which is roughly the period between 10 and 19 years corresponds to a definition (A definition is a speech that says what a thing is or what a noun means. Hence the separation between actual and nominal definitions.) Also in line with that of the World Health Organization (An organization is ) (Health is a state of complete physical well-being). mentally and socially and does not exist only in the absence of disease or ailment.).

In 2016, a “commission” overseen by the prestigious British magazine The Lancet published a long document (In its current meaning a document is broadly defined as a physical medium of information.) On health and wellbeing (Le wellbeing or wellbeing is a condition that affects health , the pleasure, the self-actualization, the harmony with oneself and others. René …) of young people. The pretext of this commission was that young people are facing unprecedented social, economic and cultural changes and are now calling for more attention and action. In this publication, Australian researchers suggested that people between the ages of 10 and 24 should now be included in a comprehensive definition of adolescence.

If these researchers weren’t the first to propose such a broad definition, the scope of the work sparked enough debate that in 2018 some of the authors published The age of Adolescence, an opinion piece to which they revert to the rationale behind their Eyes warrant a new definition. “Adolescence includes elements of biological growth and important social role transitions that have changed over the century (A century is now a hundred years old. The word comes from the Latin saeculum i, meaning race., Generation. Then he gave the Duration of one …) last on. “In other words, the authors propose to widen the scope of the word” adolescence “.

This earned them both positive and negative responses; Among the critics, we see no “added value” for such a redefinition, but rather the risk of causing more “confusion”. For these critics, the semantic redefinition does not make sense, since we can speak of “young adults” for the early twenties. The debate (a debate is a (constructive) discussion on a pre-announced, precise or content-related topic, in which people participate with opinions, ideas, thoughts or …) is therefore more semantic than biological.

The beginning of adolescence

As for the entry into puberty, the thing is not discussed, it is puberty that it heralds. More precisely, activation (activation can refer to 🙂 the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal function, which leads to the production of testosterone (testosterone is a steroid hormone belonging to the androgen group. In mammals, testosterone is …) in boys and estrogen in Girl.

According to a study dating back to prehistoric times (time is a concept developed by humans to understand changes in the world), the age known as menarche, which means the first menstruation wasn’t always equal. Shortly after the industrial revolution of the 18th century, menarche occurred between the ages of 15 and 16 years. A later age is attributed to deteriorated living conditions (life is the given name :). In the second (seconde is the feminine of the adjective second that comes immediately after the first or that is added to something identical. The …) half of the 20th century, in the countries (pays comes from the Latin pagus, the one designated territorial and tribal subdivision of limited extent (on the order of a few hundred km²), subdivision of Gallo-Roman civilian population. Like the civilian population that most often survives …) the age of the Menarche decreased to 12 to due to improved socio-economic conditions 13 years. An age that would suddenly approach what it was a few thousand years ago: between 7 and 13 years old, while the authors remind you that life expectancy (Life expectancy is a statistical data. It should be possible to calculate the average life span too know that one can hope for …) was much shorter. At the hour (The hour is a unit of measurement for time. The word also denotes the size itself, the current moment (the “hour, the …)” in industrialized countries (Industrialized countries (PDEM) are countries in which the majority of the population Has access to all of their …) This downtrend seems to be slowing down or stabilizing.

The end of youth

But at the other end of the spectrum, we have been confronted – and have been for a long time – with criteria that are more subjective or difficult to measure. It is often social milestones such as completion of education, marriage or parenting that mark a culture (the definition of culture by UNESCO is as follows [1] 🙂 until the next, late adolescence. And according to the Australian authors, in all countries, to different degrees, the phase (the word phase can have several meanings, it is used in different fields, and mainly in physics 🙂 has spread from semi-dependence, which has characterized adolescence as a social construction. In many European countries, for example, the age of first marriage is now over 30 years old.

“There are also more objective biological criteria,” notes Miriam Beauchamp, a neuropsychologist and professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Montreal (The University of Montreal is one of four higher education institutions in Montreal, Quebec. It is one of the top ten universities in Canada (the …). “For example, the structure and connections of the brain in some areas continue to develop into the twenties.”

Our work, explained in an interview with one of the members of the Australian team, Susan Sawyer, brought “a greater appreciation of complexity (complexity is a term used in philosophy and epistemology (for example by Anthony Wilden or Edgar Morin)), in physics, in biology (for example by Henri Atlan), in sociology, in …) and in continuity (In mathematics, continuity is a topological property of a function. In the first approach, a function is continuous if, to Variations …) of development up to the age of 24, “but it should not be taken as the last word” to change the formal definition of adolescence. My feeling is rather that it will help UN agencies to get around to better understand the meaning of the age group of 10 to 24 year olds and their health needs in the new decade (a decade equals ten years. The term is derived from the Latin from the Dekem words “ten”. and annus “year.).”

