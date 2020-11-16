📰 The Phantom Nebula

They illuminate the brightest stars in the nebula with a beam of radiation that eats its way on huge clouds of hydrogen gas, the raw material for building new stars. This process of cosmic sculpture forms fantastic landscapes in which the human imagination can see all kinds of shapes and figures. This nebula (a nebula (from the Latin nebula “cloud”)) in astronomy refers to a celestial object with a diffuse appearance, which consists of diluted gas and / or dust …) that is in the constellation (a constellation is a multitude from ‘Stars whose projections on the sky are so close that a civilization connects them with imaginary lines and thus traces a figure on the …) from Cassiopeia, have gas clouds (A gas is a set of atoms or molecules that very are weakly connected and quasi independent. In the gaseous state, matter has no form …) and dust, which has earned it the nickname “Phantom Nebula”.

Photo credit: NASA, ESA and STScI / Acknowledgments: H. Arab (University of Strasbourg)



Officially known as IC 63, this nebula is located 550 light years from Earth (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the Sun and fourth in order of size and mass …) in the constellation Cassiopeia. It is a very pale and indistinct diffuse fog. It is an object (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and which …) is difficult to observe because it is submerged under a flood of stars. Only the most efficient telescopes can see this nebula, which is accompanied by a sister, IC 59, even less clearly.

