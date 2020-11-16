Angeliño from Leipzig hopes to participate in European Championship with Spain

Leipzig (AP) – Despite the renewed disregard for the international game against Germany, Angeliño hopes to make his early debut for the Spanish national soccer team.

“It would be a dream to play for Spain and maybe even play in the European Championship. I can’t do more than bring my performance, ”said left-back Bundesliga club RB Leipzig the“ kicker ”.

The 23-year-old on loan from Manchester City has had a very strong season at RB so far, scoring five goals in eleven games in all competitions. Leipzig has a buy option for Angeliño, who, according to a report from “Bild”, is due to play five more games in the second half of the season.

The defender, who is only 1.71 meters tall, was a bit surprised with his dangerous goal. “I have scored fewer goals in the past,” said Angeliño. “Above all, our offensive style of play suits me very well. I am more offensive than before. “Achieving the success rate of his model Roberto Carlos would be” very difficult “.

Meanwhile, Peter Gulacsi and Willi Orban return prematurely from the Hungarian national team to RB Leipzig with minor injuries. As the association announced, Gulacsi had already participated in the playoff match against Iceland. Orban suffered a slight strain in the game. In the Nations League, Hungary face Wales on Wednesday and can still be the group winner with a win.

For Leipzig, concerns on the defensive are increasing. National player Lukas Klostermann is absent in the long term anyway. Before the international break, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Halstenberg were also injured. Benjamin Henrichs had visited the DFB team, but did not appear due to knee problems.