Blockchain in Agriculture Market Size and Forecast to 2026 | IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC

Blockchain is a technological database, where all of the transactions are recorded and connected with the help of cryptography, and every single recorded transaction is interlinked with the previous one. This database’s implementation in the agricultural market is expected to induce the transparency between the farmers and the users of these farm products, whether they are manufacturers or end-users.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.;; and Full Profile.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Stakeholder (Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers);

(Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers); Provider (Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider);

(Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider); Application (Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management);

(Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management); Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs);

(Large Enterprises; SMEs); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2019, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd announced that, they had launched a new blockchain platform for coffee farmers situated in the Indian region. This platform launch will enable a number of users and farmers in avoiding the waste and provide a focused area for the sale of their commodities

In January 2019, HARA announced that, they had collaborated with SingularityNET at the World Web Forum held in Zurich, Switzerland from January 17-18, 2019. This collaboration will help farmer in delivering AI-based information on crop, soils, on the blockchain platform provided by HARA

Competitive Analysis:

Global blockchain in agriculture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blockchain in agriculture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

