Airless Packaging Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2020-2026 Berk Company, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, ALBEA, Silgan Holdings Inc

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Berk Company, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, ALBEA, Silgan Holdings Inc., AptarGroup, Inc, HCT Group, East Hill Industries, LLC, Cospack America Corp, Viva Group, LUMSON SpA, Rieke, HCP Packaging, FUSIONPKG, RPC Group Plc, TricorBraun, WWP, RAEPAK LTD, BALL CORPORATION, Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co.,Ltd and Amcor plc.

Airless packaging is a type of packaging method which is designed in such a way that normal air does not get in contact with the product kept inside and helps in maintaining the quality and shelf life of the product. The airless packaging products are used to store dry foods for a long period of time. There are many types of airless packaging that are widely used such as pouches, bottles, bag, tubes and others. The most commonly used material for airless packaging is glass and plastics.

Global Airless Packaging Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Packaging Type (Rigid Plastics, Flexible Plastics),

Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Others),

Category (Premium, Mass),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce),

End-User (Personal Care and Home Care, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Others)

The AIRLESS PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, AptarGroup’s food and beverage segment launched closure for inverted packages. The product launch helped the company to expand its portfolio of food and beverage business.

In July 2019, AptarGroup, Inc. launched consumer friendly and sustainable dispensing closure, karma beverage closure. The product offers an innovative technology and is used widely in the personal care products.

In May 2019, RPC Group Plc (U.K.) announced to launch new design of magic Pur airless dispensers. It is an ideal product for a variety of personal care and cosmetic applications. After this launch the company has availability of 50ml and 100ml versions of Magic Pur dispenser.

