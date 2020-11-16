Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and more.

Latest research report on “Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 151 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 57 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market:

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

Aker Solutions (Norway)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Linde PLC (UK)

Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

JGC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Halliburton (US)

Schlumberger Limited (US)

The Capture segment holds the majority of the share in the CCUS market. Carbon capture is the first stage of the CCUS process and involves capturing CO2 from its emission source. It can be applied to any large-scale emission process, including coal-fired power generation plants; gas and oil production; and manufacturing industries, such as cement, iron, and steel.

Fossil fuel power plants generate significant amounts of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, which are believed to be the main cause of climate change. And Power Generation industry is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration market. Various upcoming CCUS equipped projects in the power generation sector, such as Project TUNDRA (US), Cal Capture Project (US), CLEAN GAS project (UK), and Korea CCS (APAC) are the major driver the behind the high growth in the segment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%

Competitive Landscape of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Star

2.2 Pervasive

2.3 Participants

2.4 Emerging Leaders

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/Smes)

3.1 Star

3.2 Emerging Leaders

3.3 Pervasive

3.4 Participants

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Market Share Analysis

7 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

8 Competitive Scenario

8.1 Expansion

8.2 Agreement

8.3 Acquisition

8.4 Product Launch/Technology Launch

8.5 Partnership

8.6 Joint Venture

8.7 Collaboration

8.8 Contract

