Widow to be questioned as witness in Lübcke trial

“I don’t know how I can be forgiven for what I did to Mr Lübcke, what I did to the Lübcke family,” said the alleged Stephan Ernst in early November. Today, the victim’s wife will take the helm. A difficult stage.

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – In the murder trial of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke, the higher regional court in Frankfurt am Main wants to question the wife of those killed on Monday.

The witness is invited at ten o’clock. She is appearing in the proceedings with her two sons as co-plaintiff. The main defendant Stephan Ernst is accused of shooting the CDU politician in June last year on the terrace of his house for far-right motives. Whether the court schedule can be met depends on the result of a corona test that one of the judges had to undergo.

The process was therefore interrupted Thursday afternoon and postponed to Monday. A member of the State Security Senate from the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt had contact over the weekend with a person who now has symptoms of the disease and who has tested positive for the corona virus, the presiding judge Thomas Sagebiel. The contact took place in the open in compliance with the rules of distance. Therefore, the Senate Speaker was optimistic that negotiations could continue on Monday.

During the proceedings, the question also arises to what extent Markus H., co-accused of aid and aiding and abetting, was involved in the act. The judges are hoping for information on the matter from an expert who has evaluated his computer. An armaments expert and an employee of the administration of the city of Kassel are also to be interviewed.