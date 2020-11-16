Lessons from the Turkish Grand Prix

Istanbul (AP) – There are still three races left in this Formula 1 season, but the most important decisions have already been made. Lewis Hamilton is world champion for the seventh time in his career and his Mercedes team is constructors’ champion for the seventh time.

HAMILTON CAN ALSO WIN DIFFICULT RACES

Hamilton only started the race from sixth position in Istanbul – and ultimately won for the tenth time this season. The conditions on the track, slippery due to occasional rain, were complicated. But the 35-year-old showed his class and equalized Michael Schumacher after the titles. “A lot of people got out of control today and it was a great test for me,” Hamilton said, adding, “I feel like I achieved something great today.”

VETTEL MAY NOT BE COPIED YET

A bit of luck was also part of the fact that Sebastian Vettel was on the podium for the first time in this so far disappointing year. But the quadruple world champion in Ferrari really took third place in Turkey. It was only on the last lap that he took advantage of a mistake by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and could even have finished second. The Heppenheimer has proven itself as well as the competition: it can still do it. “He’s a four-time world champion and you can see it,” said former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert, praising the 33-year-old.

IN THE RAIN, MAX IS TOO ROCKY

Max Verstappen first missed a pole position that we thought was almost certain, then he neglected to give up a place on the podium. The Dutchman made an unusually high number of mistakes in Red Bull on Sunday and risked too much in the rain. Dreher and ultimately only sixth place was the result for the 23-year-old. “It wasn’t a good day and it just shouldn’t be,” he said.

SERGIO PEREZ DESERVED A COCKPIT FOR 2021

Sergio Perez will lose his place at Racing Point next year to Vettel, who will then drive for the future Aston Martin factory team. With a solid second place behind Hamilton, the 30-year-old was once again the best self-promotion. The 30-year-old is still looking for a new employer and plays with Red Bull, with the former world champion racing team having so far left an open question as to whether Alexander Albon will be extended. German Nico Hülkenberg is also expected to be a candidate for the cockpit next to Verstappen.

LANCE STROLL isn’t ripe for his first win (yet)

His pole position hardly served Lance Stroll. For the first time in his career, the Canadian went forward on the Bosphorus at Racing Point. Although he was able to defend the position for a long time, he eventually fell back to ninth place and had no explanation for it. “It’s really hard to understand what happened today,” said future teammate Sebastian Vettel, who had big problems with the tires: “It was fun doing so many laps, but we weren’t there long enough. . “