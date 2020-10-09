Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027) – By Product, End User, and Region

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Hot melt extrusion is the process of applying pressure and heat to melt a polymer and forcing it through an orifice in a continuous process. It is widely applied processing technologies in the rubber, plastic, and food industries. Hot melt extrusion (HME) is used to make more than half of all plastic products including sheets, tubes, bags, films, fibers, foams, and pipes.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

HME has more recently been used in healthcare industry where it is used to build medical devices and mix active pharmaceutical ingredients with polymers. HME is used to enhance the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) bioavailability or prepare precursors for thermoplastic drug-eluting devices, like intraocular and subcutaneous implants and intra vaginal rings. The use of hot melt extrusion technology in pharmaceutical application is steadily increasing because of its ability of manufacture novel drugs with improved bioavailability.

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market Drivers and Restrains

Development of new drugs with challenged bioavailability and solubility has urged the adoption of Hot Melt Extrusion (HME) process in drug-delivery systems mainly in solid dosage forms and transdermal patches. Hot melt extrusion involves the application of agitation, heat and pressure through extrusion channel for mixing materials and forcing them into required form. Increasing number of novel drugs with challenged bioavailability and introducing such drugs in the market are the key drivers contributing to the growing demand for hot melt extrusion in pharmaceutical application.

The increasing awareness among the manufacturers about an advantages of using pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion over the traditional techniques of processing is considered to be the main driving factor for the growth of the global market. The functional parameters in the manufacture of hot melt extrusion are being changed rather easily.

This has led to the screw elements allowing the agitator designs to be changed easily. Hot Melt Extrusion has also helped in the optimization of suit in a certain application. Furthermore, the die plates can also be switched with the extrude diameter. Such features and benefits are thus scaling up the mandate for pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion, which ultimately is driving the market growth.

Manufacturers in the Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market is segmented in three types such as product, End User and region. Among them, Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market by product subdivided into Twin Screw Extruder, Single Screw Extruder, Laboratory Extruder and RAM Extruder. The twin-screw extruders (TSE) are the most widely used process for development of solid dosage forms.

Furthermore it also used in both dispersive and distributive mixing. The FDA’s process analytical technology (PAT) initiative the use of TSE in pharmaceutical manufacturing has been accepted by every major pharmaceutical manufacturer. The developments in analytical technology initiative has encouraged formulation of new dosages with TSE technology.

Additional efforts are also being taken for designing TSE systems for testing early-stage materials that are existing only in negligible quantities. Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market by End User subdivided into Research Laboratory, Contract Manufacturing Organization and Pharma Companies.

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. There are multiple pharmaceutical builders that have adopted hot melt extrusion systems in drug manufacturing and extensive installation of HME in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) practices will safeguard the dominance of North America market on the global front.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and nearly follow by North America in terms of profits. Because of High demand for novel drug manufacturing technologies majorly drive the Europe market. But, rising CMO and research activities will facilitate the faster growth of Asia Pacific market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market, by Product

• Twin Screw Extruder

• Single Screw Extruder

• Laboratory Extruder

• RAM Extruder

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market, By End User

• Research Laboratory

• Contract Manufacturing Organization,

• Pharma Companies

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Market, Major Players

• Baker Perkins Ltd.

• Coperion GmbH

• Gabler GmbH & Co. KG

• Milacron Holdings Corp.

• Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Xtrutech Ltd.

• Catalent’s OptiMelt

• AbbVie

• Foster

