Laboratory Centrifuge Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027) – By Product, Model, Rotor Design, Intended Use, Application, End User, and Region

Laboratory Centrifuge Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn.

Laboratory centrifuge is a tool used to separate liquid samples by application of centrifugal force using sedimentation technique. Centrifuge can be used for DNA, RNA separation, blood sample separation, cell culture separation, and other purposes included proteins, study of virus, and polymers. Furthermore, it is used for specimen preparation, new molecule development in drug discovery, and analysis of foreign particles in the solution.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Drivers and Restrains

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, being an essential part of the life science industry, invest heavily in research and development to develop breakthrough molecules to meet the growing needs of the healthcare sector. Moreover, the awaiting patent cliff has also led to an increase in biopharmaceutical research activity. Numerous factors like climate change, the growth in population, and increasing contact between animals and humans have amplified the threat of new virus outbreaks and various chronic diseases. With the increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis and HIV, the use of centrifuges has increased significantly, mostly in blood banks for disease diagnosis and blood component separation.

For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific increased its research and development investment from US$ XX million in 2016 to US$ XX million in 2018, whereas Eppendorf increased its research and development investment from US$ XX million in 2016 to US$ XX million in 2018. Since centrifuge equipment are essential in the research laboratories, the increase in research and development activities will boost the growth of the centrifuges market.

Innovation in the field of laboratory centrifuges is majorly centered on enhancing convenience, speed, safety, efficiency, compactness, and accuracy. Rotors used in centrifuges were previous made of tensile steel, and then replaced with aluminum and titanium alloys. Carbon fiber rotors, are much lighter than their counterparts these rotors weigh 7 kg, as opposed to earlier 20 kg tensile steel or aluminum rotors. Furthermore, Carbon fiber increases the flexibility of the rotor and makes them resistant to chemical corrosion and structural fatigue.

Moreover, the introduction of ultracentrifuge (high-speed centrifuges) has considerably reduced the amount of time required for centrifugation, while decreasing the possibility of hazards arising during the process. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Auto-Lock rotor exchange enables users to quickly and effectively switch rotors. NuAire’s patented ClickSpin technology enables quick, easy, and tool-free rotor changes. Beckman Coulter’s (SX4750A ARIES) Smart Balance Rotor technology automatically alters for rotor imbalances and is available in Beckman Coulter’s Allegra line of multipurpose centrifuges. The launch of such technologically advanced centrifuge systems is anticipated to stimulate the overall adoption of market products, given their benefits over previous models.

Centrifuges have long lifespans, they can last between 15 to 25 years, which significantly decreases the need for equipment replacement. These are long-lasting and highly durable instruments. This negatively affects the need for innovation and the development of these instruments, while reducing sales and consequently, the revenues of market players. Manufacturers in the Laboratory Centrifuge are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Segmentation Analysis

The global laboratory centrifuge market is divided on the basis of product, intended use, rotor design, application, end user, and region. In terms of product, the market is split into equipment and accessories. According to rotor design, it is distributed into swinging bucket rotors, fixed angle rotors, vertical rotors, and others. In terms of intended use, it is divided into into general-purpose centrifuges, clinical centrifuges, preclinical centrifuges, and preparative ultracentrifuges. Applications covered in this study include diagnostic, microbiology, proteomics, genomics, cellonomics, blood component separation, and others.

In terms of end user, this market is categorized into hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes. The Hospitals segment dominated the laboratory centrifuge market in 2018 and will continue to lead during the forecast period. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market includes rising occurrence of diseases, growing consciousness about initial diagnosis and treatment, increasing demand for blood, availability of technologically advanced and novel centrifuges for blood separation, and growing number of hospitals, mainly in developing countries.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Laboratory Centrifuge market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to increasing healthcare research activity and high mandate for advanced centrifuge equipment in countries in the region. Furthermore, the presence of many laboratories, academic institutions and the well-established healthcare business, the rising number of research in Latin American nations.

North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region owing to a vast population base with disease problem and rising clinical diagnostic facilities. Additionally, the vast population base with disease problem, increasing clinical diagnostic facilities, growing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the Asia Pacific. Since, Asia Pacific is the second largest market in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market and accounted for XX % shares in 2018, nearly follow North America in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Laboratory Centrifuge Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Laboratory Centrifuge Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Laboratory Centrifuge Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Laboratory Centrifuge Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Laboratory Centrifuge Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Product Type

• Equipment

• Accessories

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Model Type

• Bench top Centrifuges

• Floor-standing Centrifuges

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Design

• Fixed-angle Rotors

• Swinging-bucket Rotors

• Vertical Rotors

• Other Rotors (Continuous Flow Rotors, Batch Rotors, Zonal Rotors, and Drum Rotors)

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by intended use

• General Purpose Centrifuges

• Clinical Centrifuges

• Preclinical Centrifuges

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Application

• Diagnostics

• Microbiology

• Cellomics

• Genomics

• Proteomics

• Blood Component Separation

• Other Applications (Biochemical Analysis and Nanotechnology Research)

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by End user

• Hospitals

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institutions

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Laboratory Centrifuge Market, Major Players

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany)

• Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Kubota Corporation (Japan)

• Koki Holdings Co.

• Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd

• QIAGEN N.V.

• NuAire (US)

• Sartorius (Germany)

• HERMLE Labortechnik

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company (US)

• Sanofi Pasteur

