Barge Transportation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Barge Fleet, Application and Region.

Barge Transportation Market size is valued at US$ 135.20 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.



A barge is a flat-bottomed base used for carrying a huge capacity of heavy goods through waterways. The movement of barges can be categorized as pushing and towing through towboats or self-propelled. A single barge can carry up to 1,500-2,000 tons of weight normally. Maximum traders and petrochemical companies use barge transportation as a major means of transportation. Increasing imports and exports across the world will boost the barge transportation market growth in the forecast timespan.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing intermodal transportation in various industries is driving the barge transportation market size. Capabilities to facilitate effective customer service and contribution toward greater regional accessibility will provide stable growth prospects over the forecast timeline. Increased safety and security factors along with user-friendly software solutions are likely to result in significant adoption rates.

According to the product, Dry cargo segment will dominate the barge transportation market with a revenue share of over the forecast period. This can be credited to the growing demand for industries that deal with low-value bulk including municipal and recyclable waste. The requirement for safe barge transportation market services for transporting lumbar, steel, gravel, coal, and ore will further help the segment dominance.

Based on the barge fleet, the market is segmented as open, covered and tank. A covered barge is a major segment where barge transportation is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period on account of increased usage of covered barges across the globe due to uncertain weather conditions. Shifting preference towards covered barges is also attributed to their larger capacity as compared to open barges.

Region-wise, the barge transportation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for barge transportation during the forecast period. Increasing local and international trading activities of non-renewable materials and chemicals will propel the regional growth in the forecast timeline. Moreover, rising freight traffic on inland and coastal waterways across the region has fostered the Asia Pacific market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Barge Transportation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Barge Transportation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Barge Transportation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Barge Transportation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Barge Transportation Market Scope

Barge Transportation Market, By Product

• Dry Cargo

• Liquid Cargo

• Gaseous Cargo

Barge Transportation Market, By Barge Fleet

• Open

• Covered

• Tank

Barge Transportation Market, By Application

• Coal & Crude Petroleum

• Agricultural Products

• Coke & Refined Petroleum Products

• Metal Ores

• Secondary Raw Materials & Wastes

• Food Products

• Beverages & Tobacco

• Basic Metals & Fabricated Metal Products

• Chemicals

• Rubber & Plastic

• Nuclear Fuel

Barge Transportation Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Barge Transportation Market:

• Kirby Corporation

• American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL)

• Ingram Marine Group

• SEACOR Holdings

• Heartland Barge

• Campbell Transportation

• ABC India Ltd.

• Canal Barge

• PTC Logistics

• PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH)

